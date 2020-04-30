Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 10 parties have already expressed interest in buying debt-laden Virgin Australia, Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

bankruptcy

COVID came at worst time for Virgin Aust

By Sophie Moore

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 13:41:47

Virgin Australia will have three months to find a buyer to keep flying but its administrators won’t be revealing the identity of potential suitors for the debt-laden airline.

Deloitte have held their first meeting with Virgin creditors on Thursday after being appointed administrators following the airlines slide into voluntary administration last week.

It is estimated nearly $7 billion is owed to Virgin’s more than 12,000 creditors.

After outlining the administration process, Deloitte’s Vaughan Strawbridge reiterated his intention to keep the airline in the skies.

He lay blame for its recent struggles on the coronavirus pandemic.

“This could not have come at a worse time for Virgin Australia,” Mr Strawbridge told creditors.

A business transformation program had already been drafted by Virgin Australia’s board and it had begun debt restructuring, he said.

But the roll-out was scuttled by the outbreak of COVID-19

With flights grounded the business did not have the available cash resources to ride out the crisis, he said.

Deloitte have begun their own restructuring process of Virgin Australia, which will proceed much faster.

“[Voluntary administration] gives a forum for us to speed up the process and enables us to do things which the company could not have done,” Mr Strawbridge said.

He also confirmed employees stood down would continue to accrue entitlements and access the federal government’s JobKeeper payments.

More than 10 parties have already expressed interest in Australia’s second airline, including Melbourne-based BHG Capital and US private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management.

Deloitte have appointed Houlihan Lokey and Morgan Stanley to advise them on restructuring the company and are hoping to pin down a buyer within the next three months.

About 9000 staff work directly for Virgin Australia with up to 15,000 jobs at risk should a decision be made to carve off assets to service the airline’s debt.

The federal government repeatedly rejected Labor-backed calls for a $1.4 billion loan to the beleaguered airline, with senior ministers instead pressuring Virgin’s major shareholders to step in.

The company is 90 per cent foreign owned with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owning 80 per cent between them while Richard Branson’s Virgin Group still owns 10 per cent.

Deloitte will shortly be making a Federal Court application to extend the convening period until August.

The airline is currently piloting a skeleton 64 domestic flights a week while assisting in international freight runs and evacuation of Australians in Hong Kong.

