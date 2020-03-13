Virgin cuts more flights, slashes bonuses

Virgin Australia has cut more flights, reduced executives’ fees, and will seek relief from government charges as it joins rivals in attempting to soften the impact of the COVID-19 spread.

The airline on Friday suspended full-year earnings guidance as it flagged reductions in its Los Angeles, Japan, and trans-Tasman services, as well as announcing the exit of Auckland services to and from Tonga and the Cook Islands.

Virgin said guests with any changes to their bookings will be contacted directly with alternative travel arrangements including refunds for any routes that the group is no longer servicing.

Guests with new or existing international bookings through June 30 have the option to change their flight to a later date and/or to a different destination, without incurring any change fees.

Virgin said total capacity reduction will now increase from 3.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent in the second half of 2020 financial year and increase to 7.7 per cent in the first half of 2021.

Shares in the airline dipped back to Thursday’s all-time low of 5.0 cents within 25 minutes of trade.

Virgin joins rival Qantas and Air New Zealand in reducing capacities for international and domestic flights more than once in quick succession.

Virgin has also temporarily cut its chairman and independent board director fees by 15 per cent and frozen management bonuses.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce will not take a salary for the remainder of the financial year and Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran has reduced his pay by 15 per cent as they too try to limit costs.

There will be a freeze on all external recruitment and the use of consultants for the remainder of FY20 and the Virgin said it was seeking government relief on charges.

Chief executive Paul Scurrah said there was a silver lininig in increased travel bookings to Western Australia and local leisure destinations such as the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and Hamilton Island compared to a year ago.

“This demonstrates Australians are continuing to travel within our own backyard and support local tourism,” Mr Scurrah said.

Virgin had already announced last month it was slashing its Tigerair fleet and cutting back on flights to rein in costs as the coronavirus cruels demand for leisure destinations and its budget airline’s routes.

It tipped an earnings hit of between $50 million and $75 million in the second half but has now suspended this guidance.