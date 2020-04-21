Virgin expected to go into administration

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Australia shareholders have voted against further financial support amid COVID-19. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Virgin expected to go into administration

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 06:33:13

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration on Tuesday, threatening up to 15,000 jobs, after a board meeting of its international shareholders voted against providing more financial support.

The meeting on Monday came after Virgin went into a trading halt on the stock exchange last week and the federal government rejected its pleas for financial aid.

The carrier had earlier asked for $1.4 billion financial lifeline, which was rejected, after the spread of the coronavirus hit its domestic and international flights business.

A last-ditch plea to the government for a $100 million grant for short term relief was also denied, The Australian reported on Tuesday.

Virgin is carrying about $5 billion in debt, employs about 10,000 people and supports another 5,000 indirect jobs.

Most full-time staff have already been temporarily stood down after the air travel and tourism markets around the country collapsed as the virus spread.

But the latest development, expected to be announced to the stock exchange on Tuesday morning, means their future is uncertain unless Virgin can negotiate through the administration process and emerge on the other side.

Virgin is 90 per cent foreign-owned, with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owning 80 per cent between them, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group holding 10 per cent.

“They have some very big shareholders with deep pockets,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg noted on Monday.

But it appears those shareholders won’t be coming to the rescue, although the carrier could find new private equity buyers.

Aviation analysts have argued the federal government must ensure the aviation market remains competitive and Virgin’s rival Qantas isn’t left in the box seat.

Independent analyst Brendan Sobie from Sobie Aviation says maintaining competition is crucial to keeping flight fares low.

“(Governments) just have to be supportive of whoever comes in, whoever the new investor is, and put in place the right policies and the right support to make sure that competition is maintained (by) whoever fills the void of Virgin Australia or whoever takes over Virgin Australia,” he told AAP.

“They could put in something like a fare cap.”

The Australian airline market is still attractive over the long term, particularly the domestic segment.

“That’s why you see all these investors waiting in the wings,” to move on Virgin, Mr Sobie said. 

NSW and Queensland have already approached the airline, offering conditional support.

Queensland had offered $200 million to ensure it keeps its headquarters in Brisbane while NSW was mulling financial support but only if Virgin moved its HQ to Sydney.

But on Tuesday, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said keeping Virgin alive was gazumped state rivalry.

“Today it is a different world and we’ll have to work together to save the airline,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program.

But he could not say what the NSW state government could do, saying it was a matter for Treasury and the government.

Latest news

air transport

Virgin expected to go into administration

The nation's second largest airline is expected to go into voluntary administration on Tuesday after a meeting of international shareholders ruled support.

air transport

Virgin Aust into voluntary administration

The Australian newspaper is reporting that Virgin Australia has been placed into voluntary administration after a late-night meeting of shareholders.

politics

Turnbull says his dumping was about power

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says right wing Liberals and their media allies wanted him out of the job because they couldn't control him.

disease

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt 'pleased'

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

health

Measures have 'changed Victoria's future'

The number of new coronavirus cases in Victoria appears to be dwindling, but the premier says social restrictions must remain for now.

news

air transport

Virgin Aust into voluntary administration

The Australian newspaper is reporting that Virgin Australia has been placed into voluntary administration after a late-night meeting of shareholders.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.