Virgin expects more domestic flight cuts

Virgin Australia says it is likely to cut more domestic flights as the nation prepares to bunker down following new coronavirus travel restrictions.

Virgin said on Monday it expected its domestic schedule to suffer a material impact as a result of new federal and state government travel bans at the weekend.

The airline last week reduced domestic capacity across Virgin and Tigerair brands by 50 per cent and ceased its international operations in response to tightening quarantine measures.

Virgin said more information will be provided in the coming days.

The announcement comes as an increasing number businesses prepare to close their doors to comply with the latest travel and trading restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Sky City has withdrawn its earnings guidance saying it will close its Adelaide Casino on Monday following the ban on licensed clubs, pubs, cinemas, casinos and places of worship.

AMP meanwhile says its annual general meeting will still go ahead on Friday, May 8, but they’re asking shareholders not to attend in person.

AMP strongly encourages shareholders to consider lodging a directed proxy rather than attending the meeting in person.

Due to the current government rules on non-essential events AMP has also cancelled the shareholder information session with AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver, scheduled to take place prior to the AGM.