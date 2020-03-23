Discover Australian Associated Press

Virgin expects to cut its domestic schedule further as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Virgin expects more domestic flight cuts

By Liza Kappelle and Alex Druce

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 08:57:32

Virgin Australia says it is likely to cut more domestic flights as the nation prepares to bunker down following new coronavirus travel restrictions. 

Virgin said on Monday it expected its domestic schedule to suffer a material impact as a result of new federal and state government travel bans at the weekend.

The airline last week reduced domestic capacity across Virgin and Tigerair brands by 50 per cent and ceased its international operations in response to tightening quarantine measures.

Virgin said more information will be provided in the coming days. 

The announcement comes as an increasing number businesses prepare to close their doors to comply with the latest travel and trading restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Sky City has withdrawn its earnings guidance saying it will close its Adelaide Casino on Monday following the ban on licensed clubs, pubs, cinemas, casinos and places of worship. 

AMP meanwhile says its annual general meeting will still go ahead on Friday, May 8, but they’re asking shareholders not to attend in person.

AMP strongly encourages shareholders to consider lodging a directed proxy rather than attending the meeting in person.

Due to the current government rules on non-essential events AMP has also cancelled the shareholder information session with AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver, scheduled to take place prior to the AGM.

Australian rules football

AFL in uncharted waters after shutdown

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan must lead the league through troubled times after the 2020 season was put on hold over coronavirus fears.

Summer Olympics

IOC to discuss possible Tokyo 2020 delay

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

