Virgin Money Aust to launch digital bank

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Money Australia will be launching a digital banking product later this year. Image by (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Financial Services

Virgin Money Aust to launch digital bank

By Derek Rose

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 13:46:31

Bank of Queensland is joining the neobanking revolution, announcing it will launch a new digital bank this year under its Virgin Money Australia brand.

The bank is launching the app-based bank in partnership with Deloitte Digital and Swiss-based banking software firm Temenos AG.

Bank of Queensland currently offers financial products including home loans, superannuation, insurance under the Virgin Money Australia brand, under licence from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

“Virgin Money Australia is uniquely positioned to build on our existing relationships with more than 200,000 loyal customers and a home loan portfolio that has quickly grown to more than $3 billion to effectively compete in the Australian market with challenger and incumbent banks alike,” said Greg Boyle, Virgin Money Australia chief executive.

“We are at the beginning of an exciting journey as we build an industry-leading digital bank that will be beautifully simple and rewarding.”

Virgin Money will be joining one of a growing number of neobanks that eschew physical branches in favour of app-based services. 

Up Bank was launched by Melbourne software firm Ferocia in partnership with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank in 2018 and last year Cuscal-backed 86 400, Xinja and Volt Bank launched.

Over 100 Deloitte professionals from across Australia and Europe will be working on Virgin Money Australia’s digital bank, said Deloitte Digital Banking partner Brad Milliken.

“This includes the designers and technologists delivering the core banking platform and native mobile apps, the process engineers who are designing and implementing the back office, and our risk and regulatory experts.

Temenos will be providing the software as a service (SaaS) capability for the new bank, and will be rolling existing customers over to its cloud-based banking platform Temenos Transact.

Virgin said the Temenos platform would provide it with “a single, upgradeable digital banking platform that will create a simplified digital business model”.

“We’ve seen great momentum in the Australian market from challenger banks to established institutions and we’re excited to continue working with financial institutions to challenge the status quo,” said Temenos chief executive Max Chuard.

