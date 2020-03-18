Discover Australian Associated Press

Virgin will cancel all international flights in response to the the coronavirus outbreak. Image by (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)

company information

Virgin suspends all international flights

By Alex Druce

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 08:51:41

Virgin Australia will suspend all international flights and has announced deeper cuts to domestic capacity as travel demand plummets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline on Wednesday said it will suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and reduce group domestic capacity by 50 per cent in response to government-imposed travel restrictions announced at the weekend. 

International travellers to Australia are now required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Virgin’s latest round of service cuts follow Qantas’ 90 per cent reduction in international flights on Tuesday.

Virgin’s announcement is the equivalent of grounding 53 aircraft. 

“We have entered an unprecedented time in the global aviation industry, which has required us to take significant action to responsibly manage our business while balancing traveller demands and supporting the wellbeing of Australians,” managing director Paul Scurrah said in a release to the ASX. 

Virgin’s Melbourne to Los Angeles services will be suspended from March 20 while the inaugural Brisbane to Tokyo, and Melbourne to Denpasar services will be postponed from March 29. 

Virgin said it will operate a reduced international schedule between now and March 29 to enable Australians to return home and visitors to return to their point of origin.

