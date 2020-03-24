Discover Australian Associated Press

Richard Branson has announced his Virgin companies will invest $US250 million to save jobs. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Virgin to invest $US250mn to save jobs

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 08:04:14

British entrepreneur Richard Branson says companies in his Virgin empire will be investing $US250 million ($A430 million) in coming weeks and months to save jobs from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Because many of our businesses are in industries like travel, leisure and wellness, they are in a massive battle to survive and save jobs”, Branson wrote in a blog.

He didn’t say if the $US250 million just represented salaries of furloughed staff.

“Our airlines have had to ground almost all their planes; our cruise line has had to postpone its launch; our health clubs and hotels have had to close their doors and all bookings to our holiday company have stopped”, he added.

Virgin companies employ more than 70,000 people across 35 countries.

Branson had told Reuters late last month that the new Virgin cruise line would overcome coronavirus fears, but the outbreak has since spread to more places and has jolted markets and industries across the world.

Branson – one of Britain’s best-known businessmen who launched his career in the 1970s in records before expanding into airlines, banking, TV, healthclubs and space – described the crisis as the “most significant” during his lifetime. 

