Virus leads to Vic parliament uncertainty

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The return date for Victoria's parliament is undecided due to the coronavirus outbreak. Image by Luis Enrique Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus leads to Vic parliament uncertainty

By AAP

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 13:38:31

The Victorian parliament’s next sitting date is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday was meant to be the state’s last sitting day before the May 5 budget, but the Andrews government has successfully passed motions in the two chambers, leaving the adjournment until a date to be confirmed.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville says the step will enable the government to have ongoing discussions with other parties about how parliament operates in the next few months, as coronavirus spreads.

“It is not presuming when or where parliament is sitting. It is enabling the discussions to happen properly in an evolving situation,” she told parliament.

“Each day the advice changes. Each day the directives from the chief health officers change. We need to be able to accommodate that.”

Leader of the government in the Upper House, Gavin Jennings, noted the parliament may need to come back sooner than planned.

“There may be circumstances that would warrant coming back early,” he said.

The Victorian opposition says it was “ambushed” by the motion and should have been consulted on it.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien is also worried it could lead to fewer sitting days, at a time when the state of emergency declared in response to COVID-19 has given the Andrews government additional powers.

“When a government has extraordinary power, it’s more important than ever than the parliament function, that the parliament sits, and that governments are held accountable for how they use that power,” he told reporters.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said Leader of the House Jacinta Allan had been open with other parties all week that “decisions would have to be made”.

“This is a sensible position. This is a sensible position whereby the Leader of the House has given a commitment to continue to work with those on the other side of the house about what the future arrangements might be,” she told parliament.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

rugby league

Taumalolo the man as Cowboys beat Bulldogs

Jason Taumalolo proved he didn't need a crowd to inspire him as he monstered Canterbury in North Queensland's 24-16 NRL win at an empty ANZ Stadium.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.