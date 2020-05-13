Discover Australian Associated Press

Hackers could face five years in jail for illegally accessing data stored by the COVIDSafe app. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus app protections pass first hurdle

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 19:49:45

Millions of Australians using the government’s coronavirus tracing app are a step closer to having their privacy protected in law.

Legislation introduced to federal parliament on Tuesday could see hackers face five years in jail as well as hefty fines for illegally accessing data stored by the app.

The bill passed the lower house on Tuesday night and will head to the Senate on Wednesday morning.

Already 5.6 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app and Attorney-General Christian Porter is hoping more will be encouraged to do so as a result of the proposed privacy laws.

The privacy protections are unprecedented, he says.

“The public can be assured that the government is doing all it can to keep their data as secure as possible,” he said.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus also hoped more Australians would take up the app as a result of the proposed laws.

“This bill would introduce the strongest privacy safeguards that have ever been put in place by any Australian parliament,” Mr Dreyfus said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament the government had “no real target” when it came to how many Australians downloaded the app.

This is despite Mr Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt previously saying 40 per cent of Australians would need to download the app for it to be effective and for restrictions to ease faster.

“While we have no real target, what is important is that as many people as possible download the COVIDSafe app,” Mr Morrison said on Tuesday.

Australia’s chief nurse said relaxed restrictions wouldn’t be solely reliant on take up of the app, as it was part of a bigger strategy.

“I know some people have concerns about privacy but we’re doing everything to protect your privacy,” Alison McMillan said.

“The more people that download the app, the cabinet will have the confidence to further expand the relaxation of restrictions we’ve all had to live with.”

Under the proposed privacy laws, business owners can’t ban or refuse to serve people if they don’t have the app.

It would also be illegal to access the data without authorisation or to store the data overseas.

All offences carry a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $63,000 fine or both.

Mr Porter and Mr Dreyfus said the bill had some new clauses from what was originally proposed.

People could refuse to allow others into their home if they didn’t have the app, data from former users cannot be collected, and Australia’s privacy watchdog would have greater oversight of the running of the app.

