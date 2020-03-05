Virus ban extended to South Korea

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia has extended a travel ban on arrivals from South Korea to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus ban extended to South Korea

By Paul Osborne

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 13:27:30

Australia will ban travellers from South Korea and introduce “enhanced screening” for travellers from Italy to deal with the coronavirus spread.

It follows similar action relating to China and Iran.

“We’ve got ahead of it early and we intend to stay ahead of this,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Korean visitors will be banned from 9pm on Thursday.

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Korea will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return home.

Travellers from Italy will be asked mandatory questions at check-in.

Anyone who fails the checks will be denied approval to board an aircraft.

On arrival, passengers won’t be able to use electronic gates but rather will be dealt with by government officials who will ask further questions and undertake health screening measures.

In Australia two people have died out of 53 cases of the virus known as COVID-19.

Worldwide it has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3250 deaths.

Latest news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

politics

Virus ban extended to South Korea

Australia will ban travellers from South Korea and bring in tougher measures for travellers from Italy to deal with the coronavirus spread.

politics

Full virus impact not yet known: Treasury

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of COVID-19 on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

communicable diseases

Aged-care homes face coronavirus audit

Aged-care homes with a poor record on infection control face audits as Australia moves to protect those most as risk of dying from coronavirus.

health

NSW aged care worker catches coronavirus

A coronavirus-infected staff member closely with a small number of residents at a Sydney age care facility, health authorities say.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.