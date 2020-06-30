Virus boost for Fisher & Paykel profit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Fisher & Paykel saw demand surge for products such as masks after COVID-19. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus boost for Fisher & Paykel profit

By AAP

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 09:31:32

A jump in demand for respiratory and home care products on the back of the coronavirus pandemic has helped lift Fisher & Paykel’s full-year profit 37 per cent to a record $NZ287.30 million ($A268.81 million).

The NZSX and ASX-listed health equipment provider said revenue for the 12 months to March 31 rose 18 per cent to $NZ1.26 billion as sales across its hospital group – which includes products used in respiratory, acute and surgical care – rose by a quarter to $NZ801.3 million.

The increase in revenue was largely driven by growth in the use of the company’s nasal high flow therapy, demand for products to treat COVID-19 patients, and strong hospital hardware sales.

“The 2020 financial year was already on track to deliver strong growth before the coronavirus impacted sales,” Managing Director Lewis Gradon said. 

“Beginning in January, the demand for our respiratory humidifiers accelerated in a way that has been unprecedented.”

Output for some of its hospital hardware products doubled or tripled over just a few months at the end of the year due to new processes and new procedures of working safely, he added.

However, the company’s gross margin decreased 73 basis points to 66.1 per cent.

This was primarily driven by additional air freight costs required to acquire increased supply of raw materials and expedite finished goods to customers towards the end of the financial year, as well as the additional start-up costs of the company’s second Mexico manufacturing facility. 

The company lifted its final dividend two cents to 15.5 NZ cents per share.

Fisher & Paykel said its Hospital product group growth has continued to accelerate for the first three months of FY21, with hardware growth of over 300 per cent, and hospital consumables tracking at over a one-third increase compared to FY20.

In the Homecare product group, however, mask resupply levels are returning closer to expected levels.

The company says there is significant uncertainty in the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on global demand for its products, but it expects global hospitalisations to peak in the first quarter of this financial year, and hospitalisations for respiratory-related illnesses to steadily return to normal by the end of September. 

It is forecasting full year revenue for FY21 of $1.48 billion and net profit after tax between $325 million to $340 million.

FISHER & PAYKEL FY PROFIT JUMP

* Net profit up 37pct to $NZ287.30m ($A268.81m)

* Revenue up 18pct to $NZ1.26b

* Final dividend up two cents to 15.5 NZ cents per share.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

McKenna free for AFL return despite breach

Essendon defender Conor McKenna is out of quarantine and free to play against Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne's timely escape to the Sunshine Coast has helped the NRL avoid the chaos enveloping other codes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Victoria.

Australian rules football

Sporting fixtures thrown into chaos again

The AFL will be the competition hardest hit by the Queensland Government's tough new coronavirus protocols given there are 10 teams based in Melbourne.

soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's time at the A-League club was over.

news

politics (general)

Stay at home if you're infected: deputy PM

The deputy prime minister has warned against turning coronavirus outbreaks into interstate rivalries as Melbourne grapples with growing infections.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus surges in US, states shut down again

Arizona is the latest US state reversing its reopening plans, Leicester in the UK is in lockdown and India has had another record day of coronavirus infections.