Virus boost for Fisher & Paykel profit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Fisher & Paykel saw demand surge for products such as masks after COVID-19. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus boost for Fisher & Paykel profit

By AAP

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 09:31:32

A jump in demand for respiratory and home care products on the back of the coronavirus pandemic has helped lift Fisher & Paykel’s full-year profit 37 per cent to a record $NZ287.30 million ($A268.81 million).

The NZSX and ASX-listed health equipment provider said revenue for the 12 months to March 31 rose 18 per cent to $NZ1.26 billion as sales across its hospital group – which includes products used in respiratory, acute and surgical care – rose by a quarter to $NZ801.3 million.

The increase in revenue was largely driven by growth in the use of the company’s nasal high flow therapy, demand for products to treat COVID-19 patients, and strong hospital hardware sales.

“The 2020 financial year was already on track to deliver strong growth before the coronavirus impacted sales,” Managing Director Lewis Gradon said. 

“Beginning in January, the demand for our respiratory humidifiers accelerated in a way that has been unprecedented.”

Output for some of its hospital hardware products doubled or tripled over just a few months at the end of the year due to new processes and new procedures of working safely, he added.

However, the company’s gross margin decreased 73 basis points to 66.1 per cent.

This was primarily driven by additional air freight costs required to acquire increased supply of raw materials and expedite finished goods to customers towards the end of the financial year, as well as the additional start-up costs of the company’s second Mexico manufacturing facility. 

The company lifted its final dividend two cents to 15.5 NZ cents per share.

Fisher & Paykel said its Hospital product group growth has continued to accelerate for the first three months of FY21, with hardware growth of over 300 per cent, and hospital consumables tracking at over a one-third increase compared to FY20.

In the Homecare product group, however, mask resupply levels are returning closer to expected levels.

The company says there is significant uncertainty in the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on global demand for its products, but it expects global hospitalisations to peak in the first quarter of this financial year, and hospitalisations for respiratory-related illnesses to steadily return to normal by the end of September. 

It is forecasting full year revenue for FY21 of $1.48 billion and net profit after tax between $325 million to $340 million.

FISHER & PAYKEL FY PROFIT JUMP

* Net profit up 37pct to $NZ287.30m ($A268.81m)

* Revenue up 18pct to $NZ1.26b

* Final dividend up two cents to 15.5 NZ cents per share.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

Melbourne and Parramatta are awaiting scan results for respective players Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a weekend of carnage in the NRL.

Australian rules football

Stewart hurt in Cats' narrow AFL win

Geelong's dual All-Australian defender Tom Stewart suffered a suspected broken collarbone as the Cats hung on for a three-point win over Melbourne at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Bomber Merrett's AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon's Zach Merrett and West Coast's Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

news

virus diseases

Vic records 75 more COVID-19 cases

There are 75 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria with the total confirmed cases in the state almost at 2100.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.