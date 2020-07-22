Virus calls time on community sports clubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A quarter of Australia's 70,000 grassroots clubs may be forced to close as a result of the pandemic. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus calls time on community sports clubs

By Sophie Moore

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 21:46:36

The final whistle may have blown for thousands of community sport clubs with the coronavirus ravaging their funding and volunteers, a survey has found.

About a quarter of the nation’s 70,000 grassroots clubs say they will be forced to call time if the state of play continues for another six months.

According to the Australian Sports Foundation survey, local groups have lost about $1.6 billion to the pandemic so far and fear costs will mount the longer it lasts.

The cost per club is less overwhelming, with small clubs with fewer than 1000 members and $250,000 in annual revenue losing about $10,394 each.

Large clubs, which represent about 33 per cent of all sporting groups, have lost an average of $13,367.

However, ASF chief executive Patrick Walker says the demise of local clubs threatens not only a community’s physical fitness but also its mental health.

“These clubs are about more than the sport itself, they are the lifeblood of communities all over Australia,” Mr Walker says.

Sports-playing Australians surveyed for a concurrent joint study report COVID-19 is having a negative impact on their health, particularly among young people.

About 32 per cent of 13- to 17-year-olds felt their general health was worse in May compared with a year earlier while overall, 31 per cent reported poorer mental health.

Despite restrictions being lifted across most states, the majority of clubs believe the worst is yet to come, particularly in Victoria where winter sporting competitions will be cancelled due to the state’s second wave of infections.

And with record unemployment, habits broken and health concerns, grassroots clubs believe it could take years for them to recover.

At least 70 per cent of small local clubs think they’ll lose players, with 42 per cent predicting a decline in volunteers, the backbone of all grassroots sports.

The Bairnsdale and District Amateur Basketball Association, in East Gippsland, has been hit hard over the past year by the twin disasters of bushfires and COVID-19.

At its peak, the club had around 300 members but numbers are now uncertain, with many members struggling to pay registration fees.

Club president Dean Ryan says nearly every shop in the decimated regional town is closed.

“We’ve had absolutely no income coming in since early March.”

He fears young people are losing out on the structure and outlet of team sports.

“It will affect their self-esteem, their self-confidence, their mental stability. They are stuck at home 24/7, it’s really hard for them at the moment.”

Local Indigenous players will be the hardest hit, he adds, as the team usually pays for their tournament accommodation, fees and equipment.

The ASF has calculated about $1.2 billion in cash is needed to support the clubs most at risk, with at least $300 million needed within three months and a further $400 million within six months. 

Mr Walker says the clubs would need support from the top end of town to avoid “widespread social dislocation”.

He is calling on philanthropic groups to contribute to the ASF’s fundraising campaign to help the charity preserve as many clubs as it can.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Hunter to miss Suns AFL clash

Lachie Hunter will remain in the Western Bulldogs' Queensland hub while he is unavailable for AFL selection for personal reasons.

rugby union

RA denies $3 million grab for sports freak

Rugby Australia is poised to steal prodigiously talented sporting teen Joseph Suaalii from the NRL in both a major coup for the code and a blow to South Sydney.

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

rugby league

Bulldogs impressed with Barrett's vision

Trent Barrett has signed a three-year deal to take over as coach at NRL club Canterbury, beginning next season.

news

epidemic and plague

'Most critical' time for NSW: premier

NSW businesses have been warned they will be severely punished if they do not comply with compulsory COVID-19 safe guidelines from Friday.

sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Hunter to miss Suns AFL clash

Lachie Hunter will remain in the Western Bulldogs' Queensland hub while he is unavailable for AFL selection for personal reasons.

world

politics

US orders China to shut Houston consulate

China has promised to retaliate after the US abruptly ordered it to close its consulate in Houston within 72 hours, escalating tensions between the two nations.