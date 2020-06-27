Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More coronavirus cases are expected to emerge as hundreds of Australians return from overseas. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

By Colin Brinsden

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 15:49:35

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned of challenging and tough days ahead as his home state of Victoria reported another 41 fresh coronavirus infections, as the outbreak that started nearly a fortnight ago intensifies.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen says she is very concerned as the state reported its 11th day of new cases in the double digits.

Eight of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks, one is a returned traveller, 13 are from routine testing and 19 are being investigated.

Emergency text messages are being sent to residents in the Melbourne suburbs of Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows encouraging them to get tested.

Mr Frydenberg is also concerned by reports that around a third of returned travellers quarantined in Melbourne hotels are refusing to take COVID-19 tests.

He notes people quarantined in NSW who refuse a test are retained for longer than the usual 14 days.

“Ultimately, if someone gets the coronavirus, they are endangering the lives of others across the community,” he said in Melbourne.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman was more blunt, calling the actions of these returned travellers “reckless”.

“If they are not prepared to do that, they shouldn’t come back,” he told ABC television.

Labor frontbencher Linda Burney also thought their actions were “really selfish”, but she wouldn’t go as far as Mr Zimmerman in calling for mandatory testing.

Meanwhile, more than 250 repatriated Australians returned home on a flight from Mumbai via Singapore and will begin two weeks of quarantine in an Adelaide hotel.

On Friday, South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade warned a number of COVID-19 cases should be expected among the returning passengers, but all those arriving would be tested when they landed and while in isolation.

Six new cases were reported in NSW with five of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The sixth was man in his 70s from Sydney’s west.

NSW authorities confirmed anyone in quarantine refusing a COVID-19 test would be retained for an extra 10 days.

Queensland recorded no new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after the state reported its first infection in more than a week. The fresh case was a traveller returning from overseas

Western Australia also enjoyed another day of zero cases, as it eased restrictions even further but kept its border closed.

But WA Premier Mark McGowan isn’t getting carried away by the success of his state in containing the virus, saying the threat remains.

“The prospect is the virus will at some point come back,” he said in Perth, but added the state is well prepared to deal with it, if and when that occurs.

There are now more than 7640 confirmed virus cases across the country since the outbreak began, which has seen 104 people die, two of them in the past week.

Meanwhile, Mr Frydneberg has been assured by the nation’s major banks they will continue to assist their customers through the pandemic and beyond September when the six-month deferral of mortgage repayments ends.

“We recognise some areas of the economy and those workers in it are going to need support for months to come given some of these health-related restrictions remain place,” he said.

Mr Frydenberg met with the banks on Friday with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Latest news

politics

Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

Health authorities in Victoria are very concerned as the state recorded another 41 cases while debate rages about the mandatory testing of returned travellers.

health

Vic records 41 fresh virus cases

Victoria has recorded 41 new coronavirus cases amid revelations the state government is seeking legal advice to force returned travellers to get tested.

crime, law and justice

Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

A nurse has been charged and will remain behind bars after allegedly trying to suffocate an 80-year-old patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital.

politics

Federal police raid NSW Labor MP's home

The Sydney home of NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been searched by federal police and ASIO amid allegations of foreign interference with links to China.

police

Labor rocked by AFP, ASIO raids on NSW MP

Allegations of foreign interference linked to China and raids on the home and office of a NSW upper house MP is the latest scandal to rock the Labor Party.

news

health

Vic records 41 fresh virus cases

Victoria has recorded 41 new coronavirus cases amid revelations the state government is seeking legal advice to force returned travellers to get tested.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin secures another Supercars pole

Two-time defending Scott McLaughlin has secured his 62nd career Supercars pole with a flying shootout lap at Sydney's Motorsport Park.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.