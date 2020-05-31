Discover Australian Associated Press

The livestock ship Al Kuwait has been docked in Fremantle in WA since May 22 with 48 crew on board. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No new active virus cases from WA ship

By AAP

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 16:44:20

No new active coronavirus cases have been detected in Western Australia but a historical case has been detected among the crew of the plagued Al Kuwait livestock ship.

The man, who was identified as having a previous illness, underwent serology testing and it was confirmed he had previously been COVID-19 positive.

He is no longer infectious.

WA Health says the testing forms part of a thorough investigation to determine potential sources of the virus onboard the Al Kuwait.

A further 20 crew members remain active carriers of the virus.

The Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle on May 22 with 48 crew on board.

All but 10 are in quarantine in a Perth hotel, and the remaining skeleton crew have tested negative but may be tested again.

No positive results have emerged so far from seven port and quarantine workers who boarded the infected live export ship after it docked in WA.

The workers include a Fremantle Port Authority pilot and a trainee who steered the vessel into harbour.

All were wearing personal protective equipment.

Sanitising of the ship began on Thursday and talks are under way to have the sheep, currently held in feedlots, exported to the Middle East.

Sending them to local abattoirs is considered a last resort.

WA has a total of 25 active cases including one local, four people from interstate and 20 from overseas.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 patients in Perth hospitals.

