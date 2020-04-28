Discover Australian Associated Press

North West Regional Hospital has seen a cluster of COVID cases, more than anywhere else in Tasmania. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Independent review into Tas virus outbreak

By Ethan James

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 20:20:18

Tasmania won’t follow the lead of other states in easing social restrictions as it pledges an independent review into the northwest outbreak.

Ten of the state’s 11 coronavirus deaths have been in the northwest, where a cluster of cases at Burnie’s two hospitals forced their closure earlier this month.

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced there will be an independent probe into the outbreak “when the time is right”. 

Queensland and Western Australia will begin easing some virus restrictions this week but Mr Gutwein says he will take a cautious approach. 

“We have an older and more vulnerable population in Tasmania,” he said on Monday. 

“Where some states might lift restrictions early, I don’t believe we will be doing that.

“I don’t intend to make knee-jerk reaction and take us to a position where the restrictions come off too quickly and then leaves us exposed.” 

A ban on non-essential retail in the northwest was recently extended until Sunday and schools in the region will open a week late for term two. Schools elsewhere in the state will reopen on Tuesday. 

Of Tasmania’s 214 cases, 142 have been in the northwest. Two new cases, both close contacts of previous ones, were confirmed on Monday night. 

There are 63 active cases in the northwest compared with just seven across the rest of the state.

Mr Gutwein said the independent investigation would begin “at an appropriate time”. 

The state government is conducting its own inquiry into the outbreak and is likely to release its report this week.

Police have dismissed claims an “illegal dinner party” of northwest healthcare workers contributed to cluster after the suggestion was made by Australia’s chief medical officer earlier this month. 

Professor Brendan Murphy walked back the comments on the same day he made them to a New Zealand parliamentary committee but not before police were asked to investigate. 

Health officials have previously linked the outbreak to infected Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers returning to the state.

Tasmania’s first three virus deaths, including two in the northwest, had been passengers aboard the ill-fated cruise ship.

Health officials, meanwhile, will retest all residents at the Melaleuca Home for the Aged in East Devonport after an elderly resident recently died in hospital from the virus. 

Three people have died from the virus in the region in recent days, the latest a man aged in his 90s at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe on Sunday.

