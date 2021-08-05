FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet virtually with state and territory leaders on Friday Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Virus cases lock down bulk of Australians

By Matt Coughlan

August 5, 2021

2021-08-05 17:53:56

The majority of Australians are once again in lockdown with coronavirus outbreaks putting swathes of the eastern seaboard under heavy clamps.

Victoria awoke to a sixth lockdown as the state joined Sydney, parts of regional NSW and southeast Queensland under heavy restrictions.

The NSW Hunter region has been placed under a seven-day lockdown after the virus escaped Sydney, where the already-dire situation has worsened.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet virtually with state and territory leaders on Friday afternoon to discuss pressing pandemic issues.

Sydney’s crisis is the most concerning coronavirus flashpoint with 262 new local cases and five deaths reported on Thursday.

Eight new cases in Melbourne triggered a seven-day lockdown, while southeast Queensland remains hopeful of easing its heavy restrictions on Sunday.

National cabinet will take the first steps towards deciding what sort of vaccination incentives could be used.

Mr Morrison is opposed to Labor’s plan for all fully vaccinated people to receive one-off $300 payments, instead flagging greater freedoms later in the rollout.

“The best incentive is this – you’re less likely to get the virus,” he said.

“You’re less likely to transmit the virus. You’re less likely to get seriously ill. You’re less likely to die.”

Opposition health spokesman Mark Butler criticised the prime minister for dangling the prospect of incentives later in the rollout.

“Telling Australians you will get nothing if you get vaccinated today but if you wait until later in the year, you might get something then, well that is genuinely dumb and genuinely dangerous,” Mr Butler said.

Mr Morrison insists lockdowns will be the main tool to conquer outbreaks until vaccination rates meet nationally agreed targets of 70 and 80 per cent.

It’s been one week since national cabinet agreed on the benchmarks after being handed Doherty Institute modelling and Treasury analysis.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has pushed vaccination rates as a factor in whether restrictions will be lifted at the end of this month.

Australia has vaccinated almost 21 per cent of its population 16 and over but continues to lag behind most of the world.

A record 221,859 doses were administered in the past 24 hours taking the total past 13 million.

NSW will receive 183,690 accelerated Pfizer doses in the next two weeks, while Queensland will be given an extra 112,000 in the same period because of outbreaks in those states.

