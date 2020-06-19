Discover Australian Associated Press

Health officials fear a mass campaign rally for Donald Trump in Oklahoma could spread COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus cases surge in several US states

By Lisa Shumaker and David Schwartz

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 11:43:09

Several US states including Oklahoma have reported a surge in coronavirus infections just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa.

The rally will rank as the nation’s largest social gathering by far in three months.

An uptick in coronavirus cases in many states over the past two weeks, along with rising COVID-19 hospitalisations, reflects a troubling national trend that has seen daily US infection numbers climbing after more than a month of declines.

Oklahoma reported a record 259 new cases over the previous 24 hours, while Florida reported more than 2600 new cases and Arizona more than 1800 – the second-highest daily increases for those two states.

In Arizona, where doctors, nurses and health administrators called for making face coverings mandatory statewide in public places, Governor Doug Ducey said he would let local officials decide whether to impose such rules and how to enforce them.

“If you do go out, wear a mask. It’s the smart thing to do,” he said.

Texas reported 3100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its biggest single-day tally yet, along with another all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalisations – nearly 2800 patients. 

The daily count of infections also hit a new benchmark in California, with more than 4000 cases recorded statewide on Wednesday.

Trump’s political team, meanwhile, forged ahead with plans for a campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, his first such event since stay-at-home restrictions were imposed across much of the country in March to fight the coronavirus.

Trump’s campaign advisers see the event as a chance to rejuvenate his political base after a string of national and state opinion polls showed the president trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Public health experts worry that assembling a crowd of 20,000 shouting, chanting people inside an arena – particularly if many aren’t wearing masks – could turn the rally into a coronavirus “super-spreader event.”

“Ultimately, the president doesn’t ask for permission before he” goes to places, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said during a briefing on Wednesday.

“So we found out that the president was coming, so we are going to make sure it’s the best and as safe as possible.”

Oklahoma health officials recommend anyone attending the rally to get tested for the coronavirus before arriving, then to self-isolate afterward and get tested again. The health commissioner urged those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – senior citizens and people with chronic underlying health conditions – to stay home.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said officials were considering other, possibly outdoor, venues for the Tulsa event.

Biden accused Trump of “surrendering” to the coronavirus pandemic and failing to stay prepared for a resurgence that could put a US economic recovery at risk.

In Florida, some of the increase has been linked to newly reopened bars, making for easy virus transmission. In one case, 16 friends who celebrated a birthday at a bar without wearing masks all tested positive, according to media reports.

In Oregon, over 200 new cases were tied to events at a single church.

For the United States as a whole, more than 2.1 million people are known to have been infected to date, including 117,000 who have died from COVID-19, by far the most of any country in the world.

