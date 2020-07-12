Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Several Indian states have imposed partial lockdowns as coronavirus cases increase. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

By Cara Anna

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 02:16:23

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have doubled in two weeks to 750,000 while health officials in India have registered the country’s biggest daily spike as its total passed 800,000.

Inequality concerns are growing as health workers seek better protection while some among the rich are hoarding equipment at home.

Globally more than 12 million people have been infected by the virus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

More than 500,000 have died, although shortages of testing materials and poor data collection in some countries mean the true numbers are unknown.

Some of the worst-affected countries are among the world’s most unequal.

South Africa leads them all, with the pandemic exposing the gap in care.

In Johannesburg at South Africa’s epicentre, badly-needed oxygen concentrators, which help people with COVID-19 breathe, are hard to find as private businesses and individuals are buying them up, a public health specialist volunteering at a field hospital said.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s struggling public hospitals are short on medical oxygen – and they are now seeing a higher proportion of deaths than in private ones, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says.

South Africa has more than 250,000 confirmed cases, including more than 3800 deaths.

To complicate matters, the country’s struggling power utility has announced new electricity cuts in the dead of winter as a cold front brings freezing weather.

Many of the urban poor live in shacks of scrap metal and wood.

And in Kenya, some have been outraged by a local newspaper report citing sources as saying several governors have installed intensive care unit equipment in their homes.

The country lost its first doctor to COVID-19 this week.

“The welfare, occupational safety & health of frontline workers is a non-negotiable minimum!!” the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union tweeted after her death.

On Saturday, the union and other medical groups called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to implement a promised compensation package to ease the “anxiety and fear that has now gripped health care workers”.

Many parts of the world are now struggling with trying to reopen their economies and facing a fresh wave of infections.

In India, which reported a new daily high of 27,114 cases on Saturday, nearly a dozen states have imposed a partial lockdown in high-risk areas.

A surge in infections resulted in cases jumping from 600,000 to more than 800,000 in nine days.

India’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 820,916.

Infected people are packing India’s public hospitals as many are unable to afford private ones that generally uphold higher standards of care.

Latest sport

rugby league

Raiders rocked by serious Hodgson injury

Canberra co-captain and hooker Josh Hodgson has suffered a likely season-ending knee injury in the Raiders' 20-14 loss to Melbourne at GIO Stadium.

Australian rules football

Demons win denies Rankine AFL fairytale

Melbourne have kicked the last three goals to score a 17-point AFL win over Gold Coast, with debutant Izak Rankine having a big game for the Suns.

motor racing

Styrian GP qualifying may move to Sunday

Final practice for the Styrian grand Prix has been washed out with qualifying at risk of being postponed until Sunday.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs look forward after trip

Players and staff from the A-League's three Victorian clubs are looking forward to preparing for the remainder of the season after arriving in NSW.

Australian rules football

Dockers beat Saints in AFL thriller

Fremantle have overcome a poor start and a late challenge by St Kilda to score a thrilling six-point AFL win at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

news

health

Sydney pub coronavirus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus on to three in his household, as locals queue to be tested.

sport

rugby league

Raiders rocked by serious Hodgson injury

Canberra co-captain and hooker Josh Hodgson has suffered a likely season-ending knee injury in the Raiders' 20-14 loss to Melbourne at GIO Stadium.

world

politics

HK votes for pro-democracy candidates

Tensions are high as Hong Kong residents vote to select pro-democracy candidates to run for seats in the island's parliamentary elections in September.