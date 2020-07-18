Discover Australian Associated Press

The pandemic is accelerating in some parts of the world and threatens to come back in others. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus cases up in Japan, Israel and India

By Elaine Kurtenbach

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 01:57:26

A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China’s Xinjiang region have underscored the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups.

The increases in the world’s latest hot spots have pushed the confirmed global case tally toward 14 million.

India said the country’s total confirmed cases surpassed 1 million, the third-highest number behind the United States and Brazil, and its death toll reached more than 25,000.

That followed Brazil’s announcement on Thursday evening that its confirmed cases exceeded 2 million, including 76,000 deaths.

Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others.

Worldwide, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million on Friday and COVID-19 deaths totalled more than 590,000.

Israel on Friday reimposed sweeping restrictions to tackle a new surge in coronavirus cases in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “interim steps” to avoid another general lockdown.

Stores, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, beaches and tourist sites will be closed on weekends and public gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors or 20 outside.

New virus cases have soared in Israel since restrictions were lifted in late May.

Japan’s capital recorded a single-day record number of new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday with 293.

Tokyo was taken off a list of places around the country where discounts are offered under a government scheme to encourage domestic tourism.

Spain, which earlier in the pandemic was one of the world’s hardest hit countries, was grappling with more than 150 active outbreaks, most of them in the northern Aragon and Catalonia regions.

Health authorities on Friday asked the 5.5 million residents of Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, to stay at home as much as possible to stem the virus’ spread.

They also announced a local ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people, and nightclub and gym closures.

Spain reported 580 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since May 10.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was no longer asking people to avoid public transport and that as of August 1 would stop advising workers in England to work from home.

Keen to reinvigorate the economy, Johnson wants to see struggling businesses that rely on office workers to rebound.

He also announced that beauticians, casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks would be allowed to reopen next month as long as infection rates don’t start climbing again.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, on Friday reported nine imported cases.

Health officials in the Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang also reported six confirmed cases of local transmission.

They said another 11 people tested positive but were asymptomatic.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its caseload totals.

The continuing surge of new cases in India drove home concerns over the readiness of some countries to cope with outbreaks that could overwhelm hospitals and test feeble health care systems.

The government ordered a week-long lockdown in the technology hub of Bangalore after confirmed cases there increased exponentially.

“The acceleration in cases remains the main challenge for India in the coming days,” said Dr Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, adding that a vast majority of cases were still being missed.

South Africa now has the world’s sixth-highest reported caseload, with 324,221 cases.

Many are clustered in South Africa’s densely populated Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and one-quarter of the country’s population.

The coronavirus deluge in parts of the US produced more record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths in the country’s south and west.

Hospitals are stretched to the brink in many areas and at least half of the 50 states have adopted requirements for wearing masks or other facial coverings.

