Virus shuts down major Vic events, sport

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Australian Grand Prix will not go ahead this weekend in Melbourne as COVID-19 cases rise. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus shuts down major Vic events, sport

By Christine McGinn and Marnie Banger

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 19:30:54

Victoria’s status as the nation’s sporting capital is taking a hit from the coronavirus, with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled and AFL games to be played in empty stadiums.

The developments come as another nine people in Victoria are confirmed as testing positive to COVID-19.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of infected people to 36 and include the first person who caught it without travelling overseas or having contact with a confirmed case.

The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled due to the virus just as its gates were about to open in Melbourne on Friday.

McLaren had already withdrawn from the season opener after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund,” a joint statement from the motorsport’s governing body, Formula 1, and Australian Grand Prix Corporation read.

The AFL season will start as planned next Thursday night at the MCG but fans will not be able to watch the games at the stadium, the AFL confirmed on Friday.

Round five of the AFLW on Friday night in Geelong went ahead with spectators but after that, no fans will be allowed to attend matches until further notice.

There has also been widespread cancellation of events including The Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Saturday’s last day of the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

It came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised people not to go ahead with non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people, starting from Monday.

Despite the restriction, RSL Victoria confirmed that ANZAC Day services would still go ahead with some restrictions on crowds likely, and it would re-assess its plans.

Victoria’s health department confirmed the nine new cases include six men and three women aged between 20 and 70, one of whom is the McLaren team member.

Seven of the new cases have a history of international travel but one of them has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case, making them the state’s first case of community transmission.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the community transmission was among the factors that prompted his advice not to allow spectators at the Grand Prix.

The latest cases are all recovering in isolation and the health department has confirmed several new exposure sites.

They include Qantas flights QF430 and QF459 between Melbourne and Sydney on Monday, Mary Miller Cafe in Fitzroy North at lunchtime on Tuesday, No. 19 cafe in Ascot Value on Tuesday morning and Emirates flight EK0406 from Dubai to Melbourne.

Latest sport

sports event

More sport in doubt after NZ virus action

Australia's one-day cricket series has been cancelled, with the NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons in doubt after New Zealand's new coronavirus measures.

rugby league

Knights win to start NRL era under O'Brien

Newcastle Knights have started a new era under coach Adam O'Brien with a 20-0 win over the Warriors in round one of the NRL.

cricket

Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Australia's three-match one-day series has been abandoned after the first match with New Zealand needing to rush home due to coronavirus precautions.

rugby league

NZ travel limits puts NRL season in doubt

The New Zealand government has announced international arrivals must self-isolate for a fortnight, putting the NRL season in doubt for the Warriors.

Australian rules football

Blues' Betts ruled out of AFL opener

Eddie Betts will miss his first AFL game back at Carlton after injuring his calf at Blues training, ruling him out of the season-opener against Richmond.

news

politics

No chance Dutton infected cabinet: doctor

Australia has recorded 237 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

sport

sports event

More sport in doubt after NZ virus action

Australia's one-day cricket series has been cancelled, with the NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons in doubt after New Zealand's new coronavirus measures.

world

virus diseases

Closed borders, travel bans to stop virus

Countries have closed their borders, imposed strict travel restrictions and banned mass gatherings as they try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.