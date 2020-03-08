Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The escalating coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world on Saturday with games cancelled or played without spectators and news of possible quarantine for some athletes.

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne used a hand sanitiser as his team lost to South Africa in a one-day international in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Saturday.

England’s squad was handed “immunity packs” during their tour of Sri Lanka.

Saturday’s game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in the French soccer league was postponed the day before, while players from Liverpool and Bournemouth were the first in the English Premier League to go without pre-game handshakes.

British sporting events could soon be held without spectators, with a meeting between sports bodies, broadcasters and the government set to take place on Monday.

A full slate of Serie A soccer games in Italy, which has Europe’s largest number of virus cases, will be played Sunday in empty stadiums.

However, the President of Italy’s players’ union Damiano Tommasi called for soccer to be stopped in the country amid reports that the entire region of Lombardy will be locked down as part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Some fans wore face masks to Liverpool’s game at Anfield, and to Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad in Spain.

In Germany the substitutes’ benches were disinfected before Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga game against Leipzig.

Time is running out to decide whether African Cup of Nations qualifiers will go ahead as planned this month.

The Barcelona marathon was postponed from March 15 to October 25 as organisers offered the estimated 17,000 runners, about half of them from abroad, the choice of running the rescheduled race or reserving a place for March 2021.

In a rare case of an elite athlete being directly affected by the outbreak, the women’s Six Nations rugby game between Scotland and France on Saturday was postponed after a Scottish player was diagnosed with the virus.

The Scotstoun leisure complex in Glasgow, where the game was due to be played, was closed.

Around the world, more countries are cancelling sporting events or holding them without spectators.

The start of the inaugural African basketball league in Senegal next week was postponed and at least two African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, have banned either all or visiting fans from attending soccer games in continental club competitions.

A European Tour golf event in Kenya scheduled to start March 12 was postponed indefinitely after the government decided to stop all gatherings involving international visitors for at least a month.

Saudi Arabia announced there would be no spectators for competitions starting on Saturday.

The Asian weightlifting championships to be hosted by Uzbekistan next month, a key Olympic qualifier, were called off on Friday.

In the United States, the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball are reportedly having discussions about whether to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus.