Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne cleans up at the end of the ODI in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Image by AP PHOTO

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 09:35:42

The escalating coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world on Saturday with games cancelled or played without spectators and news of possible quarantine for some athletes.

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne used a hand sanitiser as his team lost to South Africa in a one-day international in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Saturday.

England’s squad was handed “immunity packs” during their tour of Sri Lanka.

Saturday’s game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in the French soccer league was postponed the day before, while players from Liverpool and Bournemouth were the first in the English Premier League to go without pre-game handshakes.

British sporting events could soon be held without spectators, with a meeting between sports bodies, broadcasters and the government set to take place on Monday.

A full slate of Serie A soccer games in Italy, which has Europe’s largest number of virus cases, will be played Sunday in empty stadiums.

However, the President of Italy’s players’ union Damiano Tommasi called for soccer to be stopped in the country amid reports that the entire region of Lombardy will be locked down as part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Some fans wore face masks to Liverpool’s game at Anfield, and to Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad in Spain.

In Germany the substitutes’ benches were disinfected before Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga game against Leipzig.

Time is running out to decide whether African Cup of Nations qualifiers will go ahead as planned this month.

The Barcelona marathon was postponed from March 15 to October 25 as organisers offered the estimated 17,000 runners, about half of them from abroad, the choice of running the rescheduled race or reserving a place for March 2021.

In a rare case of an elite athlete being directly affected by the outbreak, the women’s Six Nations rugby game between Scotland and France on Saturday was postponed after a Scottish player was diagnosed with the virus.

The Scotstoun leisure complex in Glasgow, where the game was due to be played, was closed.

Around the world, more countries are cancelling sporting events or holding them without spectators.

The start of the inaugural African basketball league in Senegal next week was postponed and at least two African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, have banned either all or visiting fans from attending soccer games in continental club competitions.

A European Tour golf event in Kenya scheduled to start March 12 was postponed indefinitely after the government decided to stop all gatherings involving international visitors for at least a month.

Saudi Arabia announced there would be no spectators for competitions starting on Saturday.

The Asian weightlifting championships to be hosted by Uzbekistan next month, a key Olympic qualifier, were called off on Friday.

In the United States, the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball are reportedly having discussions about whether to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus.

Latest sport

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

soccer

Sky Blues power past Victory in A-League

Sydney FC have come from a goal down to defeat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at Marvel Stadium, dealing a crushing blow to their A-League rival's fading finals hopes.

cricket

Aussies ready for India T20 final: Lanning

Australia have prepared for everything India will throw at them in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG in front of about 90,000 fans.

tennis

Millman heroics give Aussies Davis Cup win

Australia's John Millman has given his country a 3-1 win against Brazil in the Davis Cup qualifying tie in Adelaide.

news

politics

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

sport

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

world

election

Democrat rivals Sanders, Biden up attacks

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are working hard to win over voters in six states that will vote on the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.