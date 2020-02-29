Virus causing global economic ripples

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Analysts say the 'cure may be worse than the disease' as Covid-19 control measures hit the economy. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Virus causing global economic ripples

By ADAM GELLER, PAUL WISEMAN and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 11:22:09

The coronavirus outbreak has begun looking more like a worldwide economic crisis as anxiety about infection emptied shops, cancelled events, cut trade and travel and dragged already slumping financial markets even lower.

In the US, more employers told their workers to stay home, and officials locked down neighbourhoods and closed schools. The wide-ranging efforts to halt the spread of the illness threatened jobs, salaries and profits.

“This is a case where in economic terms the cure is almost worse than the disease,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “When you quarantine cities … you lose economic activity that you’re not going to get back.’

The list of countries touched by the illness climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800.

Stock markets around the world plunged again Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index took yet another hit, closing down nearly 360 points. The index has dropped more than 14 per cent from a recent high, making this the market’s worst week since 2008, during the global financial crisis.

The effects were just as evident in places where throngs of people ordinarily work and play and buy and sell.

In Asia, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan announced they would close, and concerts and events expected to attract tens of thousands of people were called off.The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea shut down its headquarters in Seoul after a worker tested positive for the virus, telling 800 others to work from home. Japanese officials prepared to shutter all schools until early April.

Tourist arrivals in Thailand are down 50 per cent compared with a year ago, according Capital Economics, a consulting firm.

In Italy – which has reported 888 cases, the most of any country outside of Asia – hotel bookings are falling, and Premier Giuseppe Conte raised the spectre of recession. 

A measure of business sentiment in Germany fell sharply last week, suggesting some companies could postpone investment and expansion plans. China is a huge export market for German manufacturers.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said the US economy remains strong and that policymakers would “use our tools” to support it if necessary.

Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, told reporters that the selloff in financial markets may be an overreaction to an epidemic with uncertain long-term effects.

“We don’t see any evidence of major supply chain disruptions. I’m not trying to say nothing’s happening. I think there will be impacts, but to be honest with you, at the moment, I don’t see much,” Kudlow said..

Economists have forecast global growth will slip to 2.4 per cent this year, the slowest since the Great Recession in 2009, and down from earlier expectations closer to 3 per cent. For the United States, estimates are falling to as low as 1.7 per cent growth this year, down from 2.3 per cent in 2019.

“If we start to see more cases in the United States, if we start to see people not travelling domestically, if we start to see people stay home from work and from stores, then I think the hit is going to get substantially worse,” said Gus Faucher, an economist at PNC Financial.

Latest sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

tennis

Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

cycling

NZ's Strong claims world points race gold

Corbin Strong has secured points race gold for New Zealand at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

rugby league

Folau tipped to be Man of Steel contender

Hull coach Lee Radford says former Wallaby Israel Folau could be a candidate for Super League's Man of Steel this year with Catalans Dragons.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Two more Australians contract COVID-19

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia, but while COVID-19 continues to spread, the WHO has yet to declare a pandemic.

sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

world

virus diseases

WHO raises coronavirus risk to 'very high'

The World Health Organisation has raised its global coronavirus risk alert from "high" to "very high".