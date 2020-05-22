Virus circulating in February: Italy study

A study by Milan’s Polyclinic hospital indicates the coronavirus was circulating among a random sample of blood donors with no symptoms in Milan before the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed on February 21 in a town less than an hour away.

The study of blood samples by donors showed that 4.6 per cent already had antibodies against the virus at the start of the epidemic.

That percentage rose to 7.0 per cent by the beginning of April, when Italy was under lockdown.

The study, involving researchers at the Polyclinic, Milan University, Sacco Hospital and the European Oncological Institute, was released in a preliminary form before being submitted to scientific journals for peer review.

They analysed random blood samples from February 8 to April 24 of 800 donors at the Polyclinic, which runs a transfusion centre with more than 40,000 annual donors.

The researchers say all donors who tested positive showed changes in the cell count and lipid profiles, which could provide clues to identifying asymptomatic carriers.

Studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last.