A pop-up clinic in Bondi is testing for COVID-19 after clusters were found among backpackers. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to nine

By AAP reporters

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 15:17:54

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is calling on businesses in NSW to help plug crucial health and medical equipment shortages as the state’s coronavirus death toll rises to nine.

The number of confirmed cases in NSW on Wednesday grew to 2182, as a 95-year-old woman became the ninth COVID-19 death in the state and the 20th nationwide.

The woman is the fifth resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park to die of COVID-19.

The outbreak at the facility began in early March when one of the staff – who had not travelled overseas – was diagnosed with the disease.

About 42 people in NSW are currently in intensive care while 275 have no known source of transmission.

The latter figure is the key statistic by which authorities are gauging the success of shutdown measures aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

Ms Berejiklian has urged NSW businesses to redirect their efforts towards the battle.

Supply chains for hand sanitiser, handwash, gloves, cleaning products, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products, including toilet paper, require bolstering, the premier says.

Businesses and manufacturers should approach the state government regarding their ability or intention to retool.

“I’m calling on the great people of our state, those great business people, those manufacturers who are able to retool, to help supply the additional things we need in the coming months,” Ms Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t take much for things to get out of control. At this stage we’re still, to an extent, controlling (and) containing the spread, but we know we can’t do that forever.”

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said NSW businesses were already manufacturing some masks but expansion was required.

There was no immediate threat of protective gear shortages for frontline staff, but it was crucial to boost local manufacturing, he said. 

Global supply would be constrained for at least 12 months.

“The longer we can extend the supply chains, the more product we can put into it, the better off we’ll be,” Mr Ayres said.

Police, meanwhile, are trying to soothe concerns about the enforcement of new coronavirus self-isolation measures.

Gatherings of more than two people, apart from immediate family, are banned in NSW as are all non-essential activities.

No infringement notices have yet been issued by police.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said officers would take a common sense approach and show discretion.

“If you need medical assistance, pharmacies, doctors, the hospital – you can leave (home). If you need food, you can leave,” Mr Fuller said.

“We’ll be glad to see the powers go when the virus has reached the point where we can get back to some sense of normality … we do get the uncertainty.”

However, police are being less generous with those who flout self-isolation requirements after returning from overseas or coming into contact with COVID-19 cases. At least 14 people have been fined to date.

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic is being set up in Bondi to help reduce the virus’ spread after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health is directing doctors in Sydney’s Waverley Council area to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.

Other confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday included a Kincumber High School student and three workers at a Mona Vale pizzeria.

