Virus closes AFL games to fans

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AFL and AFLW matches will go ahead but without fans attending. Image by Natasha Morello/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

By Jason Phelan

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 19:12:53

The 2020 AFL premiership season will start as scheduled but fans will be locked out of stadiums indefinitely as part of the league’s measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Around 90,000 fans had been expected to turn out for Thursday night’s season opener between Richmond and Carlton but the MCG grandstands will now be empty.

The AFL took the step after deciding against delaying the start of the season following Friday’s decision by the federal government to place a blanket ban on gatherings of 500 or more people.

Round six of the AFLW season, scheduled to get underway on Friday night when Geelong host North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, will go ahead with fans present before supporters are locked out for the rest of the round.

League boss Gillon McLachlan flagged the move on Tuesday, with a decision to be made in close consultation with government medical experts.

“It is important that we take the advice of those that know best and that advice right now is to continue with matches but not to host mass gatherings, which can put everyone at risk,” McLachlan said in a statement released late on Friday afternoon.

“I am disappointed for our fans but we cannot put them in a situation that potentially jeopardises the health and well-being of the whole community.

“The landscape is changing quickly; each organisation has their own set of challenges but our clubs, players, officials and fans know that the health and safety of all is the No.1 priority.

“We are working through a major issue that impacts the wider community and we will work with all our clubs and industry partners to ensure that footy finds a way.”

AFL clubs have implemented a range of measures, including excluding fans from training and banning autographs and selfies, in an attempt to protect players and staff.

In other developments on Friday, two VFL practice matches were cancelled and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett issued a plea to fans to stand by his club as it braces for a huge financial hit.

In a letter posted on the club’s website, Kennett urged supporters to buy memberships to help mitigate an expected drop in revenue of at least 10 per cent.

Latest sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

Fans will be locked out of AFL games as part of the league's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

sport

Australian sports move to shut out fans

Australian sporting codes are shutting out fans or cancelling competitions in moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

epidemic and plague

Govts rush support as virus shreds markets

Markets have crashed, major sporting events delayed and public gatherings restricted as governments battle to limit the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Labuschagne's golden run continues at SCG

Marnus Labuschagne hit his eighth score above 50 in nine international innings in Australia this summer, as the hosts set New Zealand 259 to win the first ODI.

news

politics

Virus kills Grand Prix, PM heads to footy

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.