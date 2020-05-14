Virus clusters pop up as restrictions ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Authorities in some countries are trying to restart cross-border travel amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus clusters pop up as restrictions ease

By Lorne Cook and Elena Becatoros

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 03:15:36

New coronavirus clusters have surfaced around the world as countries struggle to balance reopening economies and preventing a second wave of infections, with a debate erupting across Europe over the northern summer travel season.

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic was first detected late last year, reportedly were pressing ahead on Wednesday to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of new infections were found.

In Lebanon, authorities reinstated a country-wide lockdown for four days beginning on Wednesday night after a spike in reported infections and complaints from officials that distancing rules were being ignored.

Despite the risk that loosening restrictions could lead to infection spikes, European countries have been seeking to restart cross-border travel, particularly as the summer holiday season looms for those whose economies rely on tourists flocking to their beaches, museums and historical sites.

The European Union unveiled a plan to help citizens across its 27 members salvage their summer holiday after months of coronavirus lockdown and resurrect Europe’s badly battered tourism industry. The pandemic has prompted border closures across the continent and shut down the lifeline of cheap local flights.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, laid out its advice for lifting ID checks at closed borders, helping to get airlines, ferries and buses running while ensuring the safety of passengers and crew as well as preparing health measures for hotels.

It’s not clear whether EU countries will follow that advice, since they, not Brussels, have the final say over health and security matters.

Some European countries have sought bilateral agreements with their neighbours.

Austria said its border with Germany would reopen fully on June 15, and that border checks would be reduced starting on Friday. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria was aiming for similar agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and its eastern neighbours “as long as the infection figures allow”.

But he said it’s too early to talk about such measures with Italy, one of the world’s hardest-hit countries, with more than 220,000 infections and 30,000 deaths.

“There’s no perspective for opening the border soon,” Kurz told reporters Wednesday.

Norway said on Wednesday it was opening its borders to people from other European countries who have family ties there.

Justice Minister Monica Maeland said Norway, which is not an EU member, is opening up for EU citizens, seasonal workers and people from the UK, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The tension in balancing people’s safety against the severe economic fallout is playing out across the world. Italy partially lifted lockdown restrictions last week only to record a big jump in confirmed coronavirus cases in its hardest-hit region. Pakistan reported 2000 new infections in a single day after crowds of people crammed into local markets as restrictions were eased.

European countries have begun slowly easing their lockdowns, from barber shops reopening next week in Belgium to some schools starting up again soon in Portugal. But a raft of safety rules are being put in place, including reducing the number of children in Belgian preschool classes and various forms of social distancing.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 4.2 million people and killed 292,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Experts say the actual numbers are likely far higher.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs face AFL quarantine hubs

The AFL's hopes of a June 11 season restart have been disrupted by the SA government reportedly rejecting travel and training exemptions.

Australian rules football

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

news

economy (general)

Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to co-ordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

sport

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs face AFL quarantine hubs

The AFL's hopes of a June 11 season restart have been disrupted by the SA government reportedly rejecting travel and training exemptions.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.