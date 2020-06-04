Discover Australian Associated Press

Nev Power is fronting a Senate inquiry into the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Virus commissioner stands by push for gas

By Rebecca Gredley

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 10:28:11

The head of the government’s coronavirus coordination body Nev Power has renewed calls for a gas-fired economic recovery.

Mr Power’s commission is pushing the government to ignite the economy post-coronavirus using gas projects, which has angered environmentalists.

“(I) stand by my view that we should be looking at competitive gas supply for its potential as a raw material for both existing and new manufacturing industry to preserve and create jobs,” he told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

“Australia has an abundance of energy sources and I agree with the chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel, whose view is there is a role for gas in firming up renewables as we transition to lower emissions technologies.”

Mr Power – who is a non-executive director of Strike Energy – said he wouldn’t attend board meetings or vote on strategic matters while in his commission role to prevent conflict of interest issues.

The commission was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

It will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

Mr Power is being handed $267,345 for his six-month stint, while most of his commissioners are being paid $2000 a day.

The Senate inquiry is looking at the government’s response to the pandemic, and is also hearing from senior officials from the prime minister’s department, including secretary Phil Gaetjens.

Officials who focus on national security and social policy will be questioned at the public hearing.

