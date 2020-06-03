Virus commissioner to front Senate inquiry

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nev Power is set to front a Senate inquiry into the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Virus commissioner to front Senate inquiry

By Rebecca Gredley

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 16:50:00

The head of the government’s coronavirus coordination commission Nev Power will front a Senate inquiry into the government’s response to the pandemic.

The commission was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

It will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

The commission is pushing the government to ignite the economy post-coronavirus using gas projects, which has fired up environmentalists.

Mr Power is being handed $267,345 for his six-month stint, while most of his commissioners are being paid $2000 a day.

The Senate inquiry will also hear from senior officials from the prime minister’s department, including secretary Phil Gaetjens.

Officials who focus on national security and social policy will be questioned at the public hearing on Thursday.

Latest news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

The government is unveiling a $688 million HomeBuilder grants scheme it says will keep 140,000 jobs in the construction industry through the recession.

inquiry

Bushfires commission looks at recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is looking at the Commonwealth's role in the recovery from the Black Summer bushfires.

inquiry

Defence force won't be fighting bushfires

Operation Bushfire Assist marked the largest mobilisation of the ADF for domestic disaster relief in Australia's history, involving about 8000 personnel.

politics

Morrison urged to cushion recession

As Australia heads into its first recession in almost three decades, the Morrison government is under pressure to boost jobs and growth.

crime, law and justice

Indigenous teen's family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

The government is unveiling a $688 million HomeBuilder grants scheme it says will keep 140,000 jobs in the construction industry through the recession.

sport

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

demonstration

US crowds defy curfews but violence eases

Donald Trump's defence secretary says he is opposed to sending in troops to quell widespread protests over an African-American man's death in custody.