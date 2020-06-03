Virus commissioner to front Senate inquiry

The head of the government’s coronavirus coordination commission Nev Power will front a Senate inquiry into the government’s response to the pandemic.

The commission was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

It will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

The commission is pushing the government to ignite the economy post-coronavirus using gas projects, which has fired up environmentalists.

Mr Power is being handed $267,345 for his six-month stint, while most of his commissioners are being paid $2000 a day.

The Senate inquiry will also hear from senior officials from the prime minister’s department, including secretary Phil Gaetjens.

Officials who focus on national security and social policy will be questioned at the public hearing on Thursday.