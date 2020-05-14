Virus commissioners paid $2000 per day

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The COVID-19 coordination commission, chaired by Nev Power, will cost about $3 million a year. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus commissioners paid $2000 per day

By Rebecca Gredley

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 12:39:31

Industry chiefs on Australia’s coronavirus commission are being paid $2000 a day.

One of the five commissioners is choosing not to be paid, three are working two days a week, and another just one day, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Commission chairman Nev Power will receive $500,000 over six months to cover travel and accommodation costs.

The commission will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

It was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

cricket

Mooted domestic cuts concern cricketers

Cricket Australia's updated revenue forecasts will dictate the next stage of pay talks, with players concerned about the prospect of cuts to domestic cricket.

Australian rules football

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

news

politics

Devastating day as job numbers tumble: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the latest jobs figures that show a drop in employment of nearly 600,000 as a devastating day for Australia.

sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

world

budgets and budgeting

NZ empties pockets to fight COVID-19

The New Zealand government will run a budget deficit of $NZ28.3 billion as it spends up big to keep Kiwis in jobs during the coronavirus crisis.