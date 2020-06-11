Watchdog prepares for recession reality

The head of Australia’s corporate watchdog has warned some businesses could go under when the economy hits the so-called financial cliff in September as stimulus measures are unwound.

Some people could also lose their homes as the first recession in nearly 30 years takes its toll.

Chair of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission James Shipton says while the financial system is preparing for any eventuality as the country works its way through the coronavirus pandemic, there will be casualties.

“The reality is that some Australians are going to be caught on the wrong side of this,” Mr Shipton told ABC radio on Thursday.

“Economic recessions, economic troubles have consequences and that is a sad reality, a tragic reality.”

The Morrison government’s JobKeeper and pumped up JobSeeker schemes are due to end in September, while the loan payment “holidays” introduced by the major banks will also cease.

“We are working with financial institutions right now to work through these issues to prepare for this eventuality,” Mr Shipton said.

Mr Shipton’s warning came as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted Australia’s economic output could fall by 6.3 per cent this year if there’s another wave of coronavirus cases.

Even without a second wave, the Paris-based institution says Australia’s gross domestic product will still fall by five per cent this year, with severe and long-lasting consequences.

In its latest economic outlook, the OECD says the federal government should consider what support might be needed once the existing measures end in September, such as strengthening the social safety net and investing in energy efficiency and social housing.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia needs a transition plan, rather than relying on the government’s prediction of an economic “snapback”.

“Snapback runs the risk of really restricting the growth in the economy and having a severe impact,” he told reporters in the southern NSW town of Queanbeyan.

“The OECD has warned that early withdrawal of economic support runs a severe risk of having a negative impact on the economy, on employment and on living standards in Australia.”

A survey of 2300 company directors also found that more than two-thirds (68 per cent) want to see the government rethink its agenda and develop new policy priorities in a post-COVID-19 world.

“Now more than ever, Australia needs a policy agenda that supports sustainable growth, including energy/climate change policy and tax reform, and a regulatory environment that encourages risk-taking and innovation,” Australian Institute of Company Directors chief executive Angus Armour said.

The OECD acknowledged the virus had hit Australia’s economy at a time when investment was already weak and the impact of severe drought and devastating bushfires were being felt.

This led to a 0.3 per cent drop in growth in the March quarter, prompting the government to warn Australia is now in a recession, given another fall is expected in the June quarter data, due later this year.