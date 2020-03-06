Virus could cost taxpayers $1 billion

The coronavirus outbreak could cost Australian taxpayers about $1 billion in health spending as a school, nursing home, hospital and childcare centre in the same area of Sydney have created fears of a virus cluster.

Epping Boys High School was shut down on Friday and could be closed for a fortnight after a student tested positive while three staff and four residents of a nearby nursing home in the city’s northwest have been infected.

The infected Year 11 student’s mother works at Ryde Hospital with a doctor who has the virus. However, the student’s mother isn’t ill, but is awaiting test results, while more than 100 people from the hospital are in isolation.

And 17 children from a local childcare centre who visited the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home in Macquarie Park last month have tested negative but told to stay home for the 14-day quarantine period.

Amid fears the virus could spread in medical facilities, authorities are also acutely aware of the dangers posed by a potential school outbreak.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says the government is “prepared to take whatever action is in the best interests of the students and staff and the broader community” and could close the 1200-student Epping school for up to two weeks.

“We are not anywhere near the worst of this, let’s be clear,” premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian says the virus will remain a concern for several months.

As Australia’s COVID-19 tally grew to 58 on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a special shared funding deal to help states and territories shoulder hospital, health service and other response costs.

“This is demand driven. We are estimating … this could be as much as about $1 billion – $500 million each – that we would at least have to be allowing for,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

“I hope it’s not that much. It could be more.”

Friday’s deal is separate from other hospital funding agreements, with hospitals to account separately for costs associated with coronavirus cases.

Of the 58 cases nationwide, 22 have been cleared, but the rate is rapidly climbing, with NSW doubling its figures in a week to 28.

Talks on epidemic planning were held on Friday for the aged care sector, and Queensland was pressing on with what it called “war gaming”, where they look at a range of scenarios to decide the threshold for drastic measures like the closure of schools.

Meanwhile, four more Australians have been caught up in yet another cruise ship emergency, this time off the coast of California.

Test kits are being dropped onto the Grand Princess with dozens of people having shown flu-like symptoms. A passenger on a recent cruise died.

Australia has already lost one person to a cruise ship outbreak. Perth man James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from coronavirus after travelling on the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan.