China could suffer losses between $US1.1 trillion and $US1.6 trillion due to the pandemic, ADB says. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus ‘could cost world economy $US8.8t’

By Girlie Linao

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 17:21:28

Global economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic could reach up to $US8.8 trillion ($A13.6 trillion), or nearly 10 per cent of the world economy’s output, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says.

The Manila-based bank said the forecast for COVID-19’s impact under a long containment period of six months was more than double its assessments in March and April, as well as the projections by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Under a short containment period of three months, the global economic output would lose $US5.8 trillion, equivalent to 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product, the bank said in its updated report.

In the Asia-Pacific region, economic losses could range between $US1.7 trillion under a three-month containment period and $US2.5 trillion under a six-month scenario, the report says.

China, where the pandemic began in December, could suffer losses between $US1.1 trillion and $US1.6 trillion.

“These (losses) will be difficult to recoup,” says the report, which was released on Friday.

“Furthermore, we cannot discount the possibility of a financial crisis, if the pandemic could not be contained in time to prevent large defaults and bankruptcies.”

Border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns will likely cut global trade by up to $US2.6 trillion.

While global employment decline will be between 158 million and 242 million jobs, with Asia and the Pacific comprising 70 per cent of the total losses.

Labour income around the world will drop up to $US1.8 trillion, 30 per cent of which will be felt by economies in the region, says the report, which covers 96 outbreak-affected economies with more than four million COVID-19 cases.

The ADB urges governments to double their stabilisation packages, noting “the current size of macroeconomic stimulus for some countries in the region (is) still small relative to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak”.

