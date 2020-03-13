Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW government and its health authorities are ramping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW high school closed due to virus case

By Steven Trask

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 07:00:32

A high school on Sydney’s outskirts has been closed after a person tested positive for coronavirus, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian prepares to her national counterparts to discuss more measures to try to contain the deadly infection.

“The school will temporarily cease operations from 13 March 2020 due to a confirmed case of coronavirus,” the school said on its website on Friday.

The state health department is trying to trace the recent movements of the “member of the school community”.

Students and staff have been told to self-isolate for the next few days while this process is completed.

All being well the school could reopen on Monday. If not further quarantine measures will be put in place.

Ms Berejiklian will on Friday attend a Council of Australian Governments COAG meeting where measures such as mass school closures and shutting down large events or gatherings will be on the agenda. 

NSW is ramping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which authorities warn could infect as many as 1.6 million in the first wave of a statewide outbreak.

By Thursday evening there were 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NSW, including a barista who worked at Pastadelli in Wahroonga on Sydney’s upper north shore.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says preparations are underway for 20 per cent of the state’s eight million residents to catch COVID-19.

Oscar-winning US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were on Thursday confirmed to be infected and were hospitalised on the Gold Coast.

Wilson last Saturday performed in front of more than 200 at the Sydney Opera House.

The Sydney Opera House is getting in touch with anyone, including patrons and staff, who came into contact with the couple during the performance.

Dr Chant expects every person who becomes ill will pass it on to 2.68 others on average – although this could be reduced through self-isolation, social distancing and handwashing.

The World Health Organisation has declared the global crisis a pandemic, sounding the alarm about mounting infection rates and slow government responses.

NSW Health is planning to double the state’s intensive care unit capacity and double the availability of ventilators.

Ms Berejiklian says residents should stay home if they feel ill.

“There’s no need to panic, to massively change what you’re doing, but it’s not business as usual,” she said on Thursday.

