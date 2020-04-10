Virus could put half billion into poverty

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Oxfam says the number of people living in extreme poverty could rise by as much as 434 million. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus could put half billion into poverty

By Karin Strohecker

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 10:15:17

The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push about half a billion people into poverty.

A report released by Oxfam ahead of next week’s International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank annual meeting calculated the impact of the crisis on global poverty due to shrinking household incomes or consumption.

“The economic crisis that is rapidly unfolding is deeper than the 2008 global financial crisis,” the report found.

“The estimates show that, regardless of the scenario, global poverty could increase for the first time since 1990,” it said, adding that this could throw some countries back to poverty levels last seen some three decades ago.

The report authors played through a number of scenarios, taking into account the World Bank’s various poverty lines – from extreme poverty, defined as living on $US1.90 ($A3.05) a day or less, to higher poverty lines of living on less than $US5.50 ($A8.82) a day.

Under the most serious scenario – a 20 per cent contraction in income – the number of people living in extreme poverty would rise by 434 million people to 922 million worldwide. 

The same scenario would see the number of people living below the $US5.50 ($A8.82) a day threshold rise by 548 million people to nearly four billion.

Women are at more risk than men, as they are more likely to work in the informal economy with little or no employment rights.

“Living day to day, the poorest people do not have the ability to take time off work, or to stockpile provisions,” the report warned, adding that more than two billion informal sector workers worldwide had no access to sick pay.

The World Bank last week said poverty in East Asia and the Pacific region alone could increase by 11 million people if conditions worsened.

To help mitigate the impact, Oxfam proposed a six point action plan that would deliver cash grants and bailouts to people and businesses in need, and also called for debt cancellation, more IMF support, and increased aid. 

Taxing wealth, extraordinary profits, and speculative financial products would help raise the funds needed, Oxfam added.

Calls for debt relief have increased in recent weeks as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has roiled developing nations around the world.

In total, governments around the world would need to mobilise at least $US2.5 ($A4.0) trillion to support developing nations.

“Rich countries have shown that at this time of crisis they can mobilize trillions of dollars to support their own economies,” the report said.

“Yet unless developing countries are also able to fight the health and economic impacts the crisis will continue and it will inflict even greater harm on all countries, rich and poor.” 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

news

politics

Leaders issue Easter coronavirus warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used his Easter message to urge all Australians to stay home during the long weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

world

health

China says new coronavirus cases lower

There were 42 new coronavirus cases in China over the past 24 hours, compared to an increase of 61 a day earlier, the nation's health commission says.