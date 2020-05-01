No new virus cases as WA returns to work

No new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Western Australia, where increased traffic suggests people are returning to work.

WA’s tally remains at 551 and the number of active cases has fallen to 36.

The state has begun to gradually ease some restrictions, including allowing gatherings of up to 10 people after previously enforcing a two-person rule.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says there has been steady growth in road traffic and public transport use, which spiked on Wednesday as state schools returned.

“We’re averaging about 33,000 passengers a day and we increased by 24,000 yesterday,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“That’s predominantly people going back to work but also, of course, the school bus network.”

The average attendance at public schools on Wednesday was almost 60 per cent after parents were given the option of keeping children at home for remote learning.

Dozens of construction projects are expected to be brought forward under a streamlined contracts process unveiled on Thursday.

Premier Mark McGowan said his government had spent about $2.5 billion on stimulus measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clearly Western Australia continues to perform better economically, even in this terrible environment, than the other states,” he said.

“We’re doing as much as we can to stimulate the economy. But we have to preserve some resources for our health system going forward.”

Mr McGowan said 212 people had been transferred to Rottnest Island for a 14-day quarantine period after arriving on a flight from South Africa on Wednesday.

A further 589 people remain in hotel quarantine in Perth.

The premier said another flight from India would arrive on Friday carrying more than 100 people.

Four new private drive-through testing clinics will open in Osborne Park, Myaree and the southwest towns of Busselton and South Bunbury on Monday.

Doctors are meanwhile urging the government to loosen restrictions on the ordering of tests.

In a letter to WA chief health officer Andrew Robertson, Australian Medical Association state president Andrew Miller said doctors should be allowed to approve tests at their discretion, in particular for pre-operative surgical patients.

“Doctors should be free to do their job, which is to decide in which scenarios these tests would be of benefit,” Dr Miller wrote.

Thirteen coronavirus patients are in metropolitan hospitals, including three in intensive care.