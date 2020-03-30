Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged a new limit on gatherings to no more than two people. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

By Daniel McCulloch and Katina Curtis

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 10:47:31

No more than two people will be allowed to meet in public or private and older Australians are being urged to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The tougher restrictions come in as Tasmania records its first death from the virus, bringing the nation’s toll to 17 people.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the woman in her 80s died in the North West Regional Hospital on Monday morning.

“I have been saying for weeks that this is serious, that people will die and unfortunately Tasmania now has its first death,” he told reporters.

“All Tasmanians need to accept and understand that this is not a game, this is serious, people’s lives are at risk.”

More than 4000 Australians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The new two-person limit will apply to all indoor and outdoor settings including private properties, with an exemption for families split across two households.

Residents are urged to stay at home unless they are working, studying, attending medical appointments or collecting essential supplies.

States and territories will decide how best to enforce the new rules, with Victoria and NSW sending in the police.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged $1600 spot fines for people caught breaching the restrictions in his state.

“We’re not doing this for any other reason than this is life and death,” he told reporters.

“If we allow our health system to be overrun, then people will die. That is a price that is not worth paying. No gathering with friends is worth someone’s life.”

NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian said there were still pockets of people not doing the right thing.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said it was clear the virus was spreading faster in some parts of the country than others, naming Sydney and Melbourne as hotspots.

“If we see continuing community transmission, that’s going to be the first sign that we’re going to have to need to move to that (complete lockdown) stage,” he told ABC TV.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says there have been early signs of flattening the curve, with the infection rate dropping from 25 per cent to the low teens.

“These results are telling us what we are doing is working,” he told the ABC.

Dr Bartone agreed these numbers were promising but cautioned a lot of the early, rapid increase in cases was when Australians were still returning from overseas with no travel ban or quarantine in place.

“We still need to look at that rate of community transmission which is occurring in different pockets of parts of the country and they’re the real numbers that really will give us a true indication of how effective the measures are,” he said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms in public places will be off-limits from midnight on Monday.

People over 70 and those who live with a chronic illness are being urged to stay at home and self-isolate for their own protection.

There will be a six-month moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential tenancies in financial distress because of the COVID-19 fallout.

The wages of Australian workers will be also subsidised by the federal government to keep people employed during the pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will detail the wage subsidy scheme on Monday afternoon.

Employers will be legally obliged to keep employees on staff if they take part in the program.

Mr Frydenberg has also tightened the screws on foreign investment laws to stop predators swooping on Australian businesses in distress.

Latest news

health

No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says current health guidelines and social restrictions amid COVID-19 will likely remain in place for a month before reassessment.

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

The government has limited public gatherings to two people due to coronavirus as it prepares to announce its wage subsidies program.

politics

Australian companies to get wage subsidies

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to announce wage subsidies for businesses to keep employees on the books during the coronavirus crisis.

health

Virus cases rise in NSW, but no new deaths

The NSW health minister has urged people to follow the various guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state records almost 1800 cases.

health

New outdoor rules as 16 die from virus

At least 16 Australians have now died after contracting COVID-19 following the deaths of two more people in Victoria and Queensland.

news

health

No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says current health guidelines and social restrictions amid COVID-19 will likely remain in place for a month before reassessment.

sport

Australian rules football

SANFL's Magpies could fall victim to virus

Port Adelaide's chief executive Keith Thomas admits the Port Magpies - South Australia's most successful Australian rules team - may not survive beyond 2020.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.