Virus death in Europe, cases near 67,000

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A Chinese man in Paris has died as a result of coronavirus, becoming Europe's first virus fatality. Image by EPA

virus diseases

Virus death in Europe, cases near 67,000

By Winni Zhou and Michel Rose

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 06:50:29

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China.

The death comes as Beijing’s latest figures on Saturday showed 66,492 cases of the illness and 1523 deaths, mostly in Hubei province. 

Outside mainland China there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths – in Japan, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, the Philippines and now France.

In the French case, the Chinese man died at the Bichat hospital in Paris of a lung infection due to the flu-like virus, authorities said on Saturday.

“We have to get our health system ready to face a possible pandemic propagation of the virus, and therefore the spreading of the virus across France,” Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

British mathematical epidemiology expert Robin Thompson said that with nearly 50 cases in Europe, a death was not surprising. 

“The most important thing to point out, however, is that there still hasn’t been sustained person-to-person transmission in Europe,” he said.

In China some cities remain in lockdown, streets are deserted, employees are nervous, and travel bans and quarantine orders are in place around the country.

Those returning to Beijing from the new year holiday have been ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Many factories are yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains for everyone from smartphone makers to car manufacturers.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread.

“We are concerned by the continued increase in the number of cases in China,” Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany. 

“… We are concerned by the lack of urgency in funding the response from the international community.

“Most of all, we are concerned about the potential havoc this virus could wreak in countries with weaker health systems.”

The biggest cluster outside China has been on cruise ship the Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan’s Yokohama. 

Out of about 3700 passengers and crew on board, 285 people have tested positive and been sent to hospital.

The US said on Saturday it plans to send an aircraft to pick up American passengers and take them back home where they face another two weeks of isolation “out of an abundance of caution”.

An 83-year-old American woman from the Westerdam cruise ship, which finally docked in Cambodia on Thursday, tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Malaysia, health authorities there said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump thanked “beautiful” Cambodia for taking the castaway cruise ship in a rare message to a nation that has often been at odds with Washington.

In Hong Kong, which has seen months of anti-Beijing protests, hundreds marched on Saturday to demand full closure of the border with mainland China and to oppose plans to turn some buildings into quarantine hubs.

The sickness, now officially labelled Covid-19, has killed around two per cent of those infected. Cases have spread faster than other respiratory viruses this century.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

rugby league

Dragons cop Nines blow with injury toll

St George Illawarra have suffered three big blows in the NRL Nines in Perth with Cameron McInnes, Matt Dufty and Korbin Sims all suffering injuries.

rugby league

Dragons earn redemption with Nines title

St George Illawarra have scored NRLW redemption over rivals Brisbane with a dominant 28-4 grand-final win in the NRL Nines.

rugby league

Cowboys claim second NRL Nines title

North Queensland have secured their second NRL Nines title, defeating St George Illawarra 23-14 in the final in Perth.

rugby union

Highlanders pip Brumbies after the siren

The Highlanders scored a try four minutes after the siren to steal a 23-22 Super Rugby win against the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.

news

weather

Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

sport

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

world

disease

France confirms first European virus death

An 80-year-old Chinese man, who had been treated in a Paris hospital since last month, has been confirmed as the first death in Europe due to the coronavirus.