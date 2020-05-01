Virus death rates: how Australia compares

HOW AUSTRALIA COMPARES WITH SOME OTHER COUNTRIES REPORTING LOW COVID-19 DEATH RATES

* AUSTRALIA – partial “level three” national lockdown eased this week to allow some elective surgeries, and high per capita rate of testing

Total coronavirus cases 6746, 90 deaths, death rate 1.33 per cent

* VIETNAM – early decisive action, with extensive testing, quarantining, and three-week national lockdown from April 1

Total cases 270, no deaths

* SINGAPORE – model for controlling the disease with testing and tracing, until mass outbreaks in crowded dormitories of migrant workers

Total cases 14,951, 14 deaths, 0.09 per cent

* TAIWAN – avoided strict lockdowns and school closures after reacting quickly in January, with travel restrictions, testing and controlling medical supply lines

Total cases 429, six deaths, 1.4 per cent

* NEW ZEALAND – five weeks of strict “level four” lockdown until Monday when easing to “level three”

Total cases 1126, 19 deaths, 1.69 per cent

* SOUTH KOREA – active testing and quarantine program, with no lockdowns but schools closed

Total cases 10,761, 246 deaths, 2.29 per cent

NATIONS WITH THE HIGHEST REPORTED FATALITY/CASE RATIOS:

* FRANCE – strict lockdown measures since March 17, with plans to ease restrictions from May 11

Total cases 126,835, 23,660 deaths, 18.65 per cent

* BELGIUM – in lockdown since March 14, with plans to ease restrictions from May 4

Total cases 47,334. 7331 deaths, 15.49 per cent

* ITALY – nationwide lockdown started March 16, with softening of some measures planned from May 4, and high per capita rate of testing

Total cases 201,505, 27,359 deaths, 13.58 per cent

* UK – in lockdown since March 24, with no plans yet to ease restrictions

Total cases 161,145, 21,678 deaths, 13.45 per cent

* SWEDEN – no lockdowns, restaurants and bars have stayed open

Total cases 19,621, 2355 deaths, 12 per cent

NATION WITH THE MOST REPORTED CASES AND DEATHS

* UNITED STATES – criticised for slow initial response, measures vary with most states having stay-at-home orders and some this week easing those restrictions

Total cases 1,012,583, 58,355 deaths, 5.76 per cent

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

* CHINA – Wuhan where the virus was first detected ended its 76-day lockdown on April 8, but restrictions remain around the country to prevent a second wave

Total cases 83,940, 4637 deaths, 552 per cent.

Sources: Federal Department of Health for Australian data, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control for other data