Virus death toll in Iran climbs to 354

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Iran has more than 9000 coronavirus cases, making it by far the worst-hit Middle Eastern country. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus death toll in Iran climbs to 354

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 22:20:18

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 63 more people, raising the death toll to 354 amid more than 9000 cases in the Islamic Republic.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement in a televised news conference on Wednesday.

Across the Mideast, the vast majority of the people who have contracted the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes are in hard-hit Iran.

It has one of the world’s worst death tolls outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside the Islamic Republic, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Mideast.

In the Gulf Arab island nation of Bahrain, authorities say their number of confirmed cases on Wednesday spiked by nearly 70 per cent to 189 confirmed cases.

The new cases were all on a returning flight of Bahraini evacuees from Iran.

Officials found 77 on board tested positive for the new coronavirus, compared with the 112 already reported in the country off the coast of Saudi Arabia. It pushed Bahrain’s overall total to 189 confirmed cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard says at least five of its members and an unspecified number of the Guard’s volunteer Basij force.

Iran’s supreme leader had said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic would recognise doctors and nurses who died combating the new coronavirus as “martyrs”.

The decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei comes amid a propaganda campaign already trying to link the fight against the virus to Iran’s long, bloody 1980s war with Iraq.

Saudi Arabia closed off air and sea travel to 14 countries affected by the new virus on Monday, while Israel ordered two weeks of home quarantine for anyone arriving from overseas.

The outbreak in Israel has been largely contained, but it has begun to gain pace in recent days, with a total of 58 cases diagnosed as of Tuesday.

There are 26 confirmed cases in the Palestinian Territories.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaren withdraw from Australian GP

McLaren has pulled the pin on its participation in the Australian Grand Prix after a positive coronavirus test in its team.

Australian rules football

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

motor racing

Hamilton shocked Aussie GP being held

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is shocked that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid coronavirus fears.

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

news

politics

Morrison issues rallying cry over virus

The prime minister has told Australians they all have a role to play in the challenging months ahead as the world grapples with coronavirus.

sport

motor racing

McLaren withdraw from Australian GP

McLaren has pulled the pin on its participation in the Australian Grand Prix after a positive coronavirus test in its team.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.