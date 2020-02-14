No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chinese doctors are now diagnosing coronavirus cases without a lab test., to speed up treatment. Image by AP PHOTO

disease

No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

By Yilei Sun and Prak Chan Thul

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 18:34:10

China’s coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

In its latest update, China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on February 13, taking the accumulated total infected to 63,851 people.

Some 55,748 people are currently undergoing treatment, while 1,380 people have died of the flu-like virus that emerged in Hubei province’s capital, Wuhan, in December. 

The latest toll takes account of some deaths that had been double counted in Hubei, the health commission said.

The new figures give no indication the outbreak is nearing a peak, said Adam Kamradt-Scott, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Sydney.

“Based on the current trend in confirmed cases, this appears to be a clear indication that while the Chinese authorities are doing their best to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the fairly drastic measures they have implemented to date would appear to have been too little, too late,” he said.

Chinese scientists are testing two antiviral drugs and preliminary results are weeks away.

The head of a hospital in Wuhan, a city under virtual lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, told reporters on Thursday that plasma infusions from recovered patients had shown some encouraging preliminary results.

Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death on Thursday – a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo. The death was the third outside mainland China, after two others in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Japan is one of the worst affected of more than two dozen countries and territories outside mainland China that have seen hundreds of infections.

Japanese policymakers vowed to step up testing and containment efforts after the death and confirmation of new cases, including a doctor and a taxi driver.

A cruise liner quarantined off a Japanese port has more than 200 people confirmed with the disease. Authorities have said they will allow some elderly people to disembark on Friday.

Passengers on another cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over coronavirus fears started disembarking in Cambodia on Friday.

The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville on Thursday. 

It had anchored offshore early in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.

Separately, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said it had cancelled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and joined larger rival Carnival Corp in warning that its full-year earnings would be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Global health authorities are still scrambling to find “patient zero” – a person who carried the disease into a company meeting in Singapore from which it spread to five other countries.

The rise in China’s reported cases on Thursday reflected a decision by authorities there to reclassify a backlog of suspected cases by using patients’ chest images, and did not necessarily indicate a wider epidemic, a World Health Organization official said.

Economists are assessing the impact of the outbreak on the world’s second-largest economy and scaling back their expectations for growth this year.

After the extended Lunar New Year holiday, many migrant workers may still be stuck in their hometowns, far from their factories. Analysts at Nomura estimated only about 21 per cent had returned as of Thursday.

Latest sport

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lead the Women's Australian Open golf championship at Royal Adelaide after two rounds.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident

Collingwood AFL star Dayne Beams has spent the night in hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car accident in Melbourne.

soccer

Sage might not sell Glory to bitcoin group

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has flown to Europe to meet London Football Exchange founder Jim Aylward, but will the sale of the A-League club go ahead?

soccer

Corica backs Sydney to cope with schedule

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica expects his team to handle a busy fixture list after the postponed A-League derby against Western Sydney was moved to February 28.

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach as they look to find form in a women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies.

news

unions

Jetstar ground crew to strike for 24 hours

Jetstar ground crew will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday to protest against the airline's current employment proposal, promising chaos for travellers.

sport

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lead the Women's Australian Open golf championship at Royal Adelaide after two rounds.

world

health

Ship passengers back on land in Cambodia

Cambodia's Prime MInister Hun Sen has personally welcomed passengers from a cruise ship that was turned away from five other countries because of virus fears.