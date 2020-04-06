UN warns on home violence due to lockdowns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Officials around the world are urging people to continue with social distancing and staying at home. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

UN warns on home violence due to lockdowns

By Foster Klug and Mari Yamaguchi

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 18:08:45

With more than 1.2 million people infected with the coronavirus, the UN chief has appealed for “peace at home” out of concern domestic violence was rising as the social and financial toll of the pandemic deepened.

US officials warned of sad developments to come in the worst-hit country, where medical supplies were short and morgues crowded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” in recent weeks. 

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest – in their own homes,” Gutteres said in his statement. “And so I make a new appeal today for peace at home – and in homes – around the world.”

“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” he said.

In Japan, reports say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to declare an emergency in Tokyo and other cities on Tuesday. His government is also expected to announce a 60 trillion yen ($A921 billion) economic package to fund coronavirus measures and support businesses and jobs.

Japanese officials say they cannot enforce a hard lockdown as in China or parts of Europe. Most of the measures would be requests and instructions, and objectors would not be punished.

Japan has more than 4000 cases, with more than 80 deaths.

In the US, the nation’s top doctor warned many would face “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hot spot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy’s.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalised for tests after continuing to have symptoms of COVID-19. Downing Street says the hospitalisation is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

On Monday South Korea’s vice health minister, Kim Gang-lip, expressed concerns over loosened attitudes toward social distancing that he says puts the country at potential risk of an infection “explosion.”

The country reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus, the smallest daily jump since February 20, but rising infections have been linked to international arrivals as students and other South Korean nationals flock back from the West .

Some hard-hit areas were seeing glimmers of hope – the number of people dying appeared to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. Leaders cautioned, however, that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbour moment, our 9/11 moment,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

But President Donald Trump later suggested the hard weeks ahead could foretell the turning of a corner. “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said at a White House briefing.

In New York City, the US epicentre of the pandemic, daily deaths dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes inserted, but New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo warned it was “too early to tell” the significance of those numbers.

The outlook, however, was bleak in Britain, which reported more than 600 deaths Sunday, surpassing Italy’s increase. Italy still has, by far, the world’s highest coronavirus death toll – almost 16,000.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and nearly 70,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines quarantine hub options

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with its 18 teams quarantined in up to four separate locations.

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

news

virus diseases

Tests ramped up in NSW virus cluster areas

NSW Health is hopeful coronavirus social distancing measures are working but continue to be concerned about rising numbers of community transmission cases.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines quarantine hub options

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with its 18 teams quarantined in up to four separate locations.

world

virus diseases

Boris Johnson expected back at Number 10

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected back at Number 10 soon after being in hospital for tests due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms.