Virus death tolls slow in Italy and Spain

The Queen has urged Britons to believe that “better days will return” as the UK assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy.

Meanwhile in the United States, people braced for what the country’s top doctor warned would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbour moment, our 9/11 moment,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

New York City, the US epicentre of the pandemic, suggested a glimmer of hope, with Governor Andrew Cuomo saying that daily deaths had dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes inserted.

Still, he warned that it was “too early to tell” the significance of those numbers.

Italy and Spain also got some encouraging news. Italy registered its lowest day-to-day increase in deaths in more than two weeks – 525, said Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national civil protection agency.

The pace of infection also seemed to be slowing. The country recorded 4316 new cases on Sunday. Earlier in the outbreak, daily increases topped 6000.

Even so, Borrelli warned, “This good news shouldn’t make us drop our guard.”

Confirmed infections fell in Spain too, and new deaths declined for the third straight day, dropping to 674 – the first time daily deaths have fallen below 800 in the past week.

“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

The outlook remained bleak in Britain, which recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday compared with Italy’s 631 deaths.

With 600-plus more deaths reported on Sunday, Britain has recorded more than 4900 virus deaths overall among nearly 48,000 cases.

Those coming down with the virus in the UK include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England’s chief medical official and Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

There are wide fears that Johnson’s government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that spring weather will tempt Britons and others to break social distancing rules.

In a rare televised address on Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time”.

The 93-year-old monarch said the pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody.

“I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” the Queen said.

“And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said sunbathing in public places was not allowed and the UK might even ban outdoor exercise if people still “flout the rules”.

Italians have not been immune to lure of the good weather either, even though the country has the world’s highest coronavirus death toll at more than 15,000.

Top Italian officials took to television after photos were published showing huge crowds out shopping in Naples, Rome, Genoa and even the hard-hit Veneto city of Padua. Lombardy Vice Governor Fabrizio Sala said mobile phone data showed 38 per cent of the region’s people were out and about – the highest figure since March 20.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told RAI state television that all the sacrifices Italians have made since the country-wide lockdown began on March 10 risked being reversed.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Mass and blessed palms for Palm Sunday in a near-empty St Peter’s Basilica. Usually tens of thousands of faithful would have crowded the square outside to attend a papal Mass.

Holy Thursday and Easter services will be held the same way. In the pope’s native Argentina, the faithful were using plants at home for a “virtual” blessing during a livestream of the Palm Sunday service.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 65,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The true numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited testing, different ways countries count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.