Australia has recorded its equal deadliest day of the pandemic, with 19 deaths in Victoria. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus deaths rise, but below global trend

By Matt Coughlan

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 17:22:47

Australia’s health chief has highlighted the nation’s comparatively low mortality rate as the country reels from the second day of record coronavirus deaths.

There were 19 deaths apiece in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday, as the state continues to fuel the rise in the national tally, which stands at 331.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the average age of people who had died nationally was well over 80, with many victims aged in their 90s.

“Our death rate within the total 21,000 cases we have had is extremely low and there have been very few cases outside of aged care,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

“It’s a tragedy to lose a loved one but really, there have been very few deaths in comparison to other countries.”

Aged care is the main source of Australia’s coronavirus deaths.

Professor Kelly said similar countries had experienced awful levels of death in nursing homes.

In the US, where there has been five million cases, more than 50,000 people in aged care have died.

In the UK aged care there have been more than 16,000 victims, while in Australia the figure is around 220.

“People can make their own comparison and their own decisions there about whether we are the worst in the world when you see those sorts of figures,” Professor Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has hit back at the Victorian government after Premier Daniel Andrews told an inquiry hotel quarantine support was not offered.

Senator Reynolds said Australian Defence Force personnel were offered up on multiple occasions, but the state government said assistance wasn’t needed in public-facing roles.

Victoria had 331 new cases on Tuesday, raising hopes the numbers may be stabilising as the impact of mandatory face masks begins to be felt.

“We’ve seen a stabilisation of cases over the last few days, which is what we would expect in relation to the new restrictions and the stage 4 lockdown that has occurred in Melbourne,” Professor Kelly said.

NSW recorded 22 new cases, with all but one linked to known outbreaks or hotel quarantine.

The NT government is talking tough on keeping hard border closures for the next 18 months with an election looming.

WA is sending 50 nurses east to help with the coronavirus fight in Melbourne.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Tangara cluster grows, 22 new NSW cases

At least 17 COVID-19 cases are now linked to a Catholic school in northwest Sydney, with NSW recording 22 new cases.

safety of citizens

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

safety of citizens

Vic premier grilled over hotel quarantine

Daniel Andrews has been questioned over Victoria's hotel quarantine program, which is believed to be responsible for the state's second wave of COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Dragons select Norman for Eels' NRL clash

With his job reportedly on the line, St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has picked Corey Norman for the Dragons' NRL match against Parramatta.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Belarus opposition leader in Lithuania

One person has died amid clashes between police and thousands of people who reject the election victory of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.