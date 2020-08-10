Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday with 19 new deaths in Victoria. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus deaths could rise as infections fall

By Matt Coughlan

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 17:38:48

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer has warned coronavirus deaths will continue to rise even if Victorian infections continue to stabilise. 

The nation recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday with 19 new deaths in Victoria, 14 of which were linked to aged care.

The state’s 322 new cases was the lowest figure in almost two weeks, sparking hopes strict lockdown measures and mandatory face masks may be having an impact. 

Deputy Chief Health Officer Michael Kidd was cautiously optimistic about the trend.

“We are seeing the first promising signs of a reduction in daily numbers of cases, but it is too early to be certain,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Professor Kidd said it was heartening to see declining cases over the past five days.

“While we still have hundreds of cases being reported each day, we will continue to have people admitted to hospital and people becoming gravely unwell,” he said.

“Sadly some of those people will die.”

Even if Victoria gets on top of infection rates, there could be more heartbreak for families.

“There is a seven to 10-day lag between the daily reports in numbers of cases and people dying,” Prof Kidd said.

“Some people are sadly dying very early in the course of COVID-19, but for many people, it is a week or more after they have been infected that we see people who are gravely unwell.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison lashed out at suggestions elderly people could be sacrificed to the virus with a rump of columnists continuing to float the idea.

“That is just a hideous thought,” he said.

“An absolutely amoral, hideous thought. One I have had no countenance with from the very first time it was suggested.”

The federal government’s coronavirus response will return to the spotlight on Tuesday when the nation’s top public servant fronts a Senate hearing.

Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens will appear before the inquiry.

National COVID-19 Commission chairman Nev Power is also due to appear. 

NSW recorded 14 new cases on Monday, with five linked to a growing cluster at a now closed private school.

Queensland had one new infection, a man who returned from overseas in hotel quarantine.

