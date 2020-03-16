States move towards coronavirus emergency

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 5 following the deaths of 2 people in NSW. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

States move towards coronavirus emergency

By Matt Coughlan

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 09:30:38

Victoria has declared a state of emergency and the ACT is next in line with more states expected to follow after Australia’s coronavirus death toll rose to five.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews made the declaration on Monday morning, with the ACT set to follow suit in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the declarations were about giving state and territory governments the powers to protect public health and slow the spread of the virus.

“A state of emergency is not a state of panic,” he told Nine Network on Monday.

A state of emergency declaration allows a government to impose policies it would normally not be allowed to do, such as detain people or restrict movements.

Meanwhile, the federal government is resisting pressure to close schools nationwide, with Mr Morrison pointing to risks associated with a shutdown.

He’s concerned nurses and medical staff could be forced to stay home to look after children or vulnerable grandparents could be tapped into childminding.

“Younger people in our population are actually less at risk and there are great risks right now in school closures,” he told the Nine Network. 

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said medical advice given to the government warned the spread could worsen if unsupervised children mingled in the community.

“Not having students at school could actually lead to a greater risk of the virus spreading,” he told ABC radio.

Former Australian Medical Association president Kerryn Phelps said it seemed inevitable that schools, universities and daycare centres would close.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is at home recovering after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

Mr Morrison, who attended a cabinet meeting with Mr Dutton three days before his diagnosis, said he had not been tested for the virus.

“There’s no need. I have no symptoms of the coronavirus,” the prime minister told Sky News.

“Testing resources are scarce resources and they should only be used where the medical advice suggests a test should be conducted.”

A 90-year-old resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Sydney died on Saturday, with testing confirming she had coronavirus.

A 77-year-old woman also died from the disease after flying from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday.

In recent weeks, two other Dorothy Henderson Lodge residents, aged 82 and 95, died along with a Perth man, 78, who was evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.

All people coming to Australia from Monday will have to self-isolate for 14 days, while cruise ships will be banned from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people are now banned.

People are being told to practice social distancing measures and maintain good hand hygiene to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 150,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 5600 deaths.

The number of confirmed virus cases in Australia has risen to more than 300.

Most of those people are in NSW and many have already recovered from their illnesses.

Latest news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

health

Qld may isolate elderly if virus ramps up

Queensland could follow the UK's lead and order elderly residents to isolate themselves at home if coronavirus begins spreading rapidly in the community.

safety of citizens

Vic declares COVID-19 state of emergency

A state of emergency in Victoria to deal with coronavirus will be in place for at least four weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced.

crime, law and justice

NSW man charged with a terrorism offence

A NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigating extreme right-wing behaviour in the state has charged a man with a terrorism offence.

politics

ACT to declare virus state of emergency

The ACT will become the second jurisdiction in Australia to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, joining Victoria.

news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper reportedly in quarantine

AFL star Scott Pendlebury was absent from Monday's training session, with News Corp reporting the Collingwood captain is in quarantine.

world

interest rate

NZ slashes cash rate to 0.25 per cent

New Zealand's central bank has cut the country's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.