Australia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 5 following the deaths of 2 people in NSW. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus deaths hit 5 as infection spreads

By AAP

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 06:19:57

Australia’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen to five as more travel restrictions and bans on non-essential mass gatherings come into effect.

A 90-year-old resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Sydney died on Saturday and testing confirmed she had COVID-19, NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday night.

A 77-year-old woman also died from coronavirus after flying from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday, Queensland Health said.

She had developed symptoms on the plane, was taken to hospital and died the same day.

The deaths add to the fatalities some weeks ago of two other residents, aged 82 and 95, at Dorothy Henderson Lodge and a Perth man, 78, who was evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned Australians to expect further restrictions and intrusions into their daily lives as the government takes further steps to try to stem the spread of the infection.

All people coming to Australia from 12am on Monday will have to self-isolate for 14 days, while cruise ships will be banned from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

All non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people have also been banned from Monday.

While schools will remain open “social distancing” will be increased and practices at aged care facilities are under review.

“We’re going to have to get used some or more changes over the next six months or so,” Mr Morrison said.

“There will be further intrusions, further restrictions on people’s movement and their behaviour.”

More than 150,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 5600 deaths.

The number of confirmed virus cases in Australia has risen to more than 300. Most of those people are in NSW and many have already recovered from their illnesses.

But Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the nation was not out of the woods yet, with the winter flu season just around the corner.

“What is different about Australia … we are not yet in winter,” Professor Kelly told reporters.

“All of the places we are seeing this virus really escalate quickly now, to other parts of the world, are in the northern hemisphere. They are in the latter part of their winter months.”

