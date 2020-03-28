Global virus cases now more than 575,000

COVID-19 cases have topped more than 575,000 worldwide as a number of American states struggle to contain the virus and deaths surge in Italy and Spain.

While New York remained the worst hit city in the US, Americans braced for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrisome infection numbers being reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

In New York, where there are more than 44,000 cases, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 passed 6000 on Friday, double what it had been three days earlier.

US President Donald Trump invoked the Defence Production Act, invoked the law on Friday, ordering General Motors to begin manufacturing the breathing machines.

Mr Trump signed a $US2 trillion ($A3.3 trillion)stimulus package, after the House approved the sweeping measure by voice vote.

The US passed 100,000 confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy, the US and China account for nearly half the world’s more than 585,000 infections and more than half of the roughly 26,000 reported virus deaths.

In Europe, Italy recorded its single biggest 24-hour rise in deaths, with 969 more victims, to bring its total number of deaths to 9134.

The country now has more than 86,000 cases, surpassing China to record the grim distinction of the second-most infections in the world, behind the US.

Italian epidemiologists warn that the country’s number of cases is likely to be much higher than reported – perhaps by five times – although two weeks into a nationwide lockdown the daily increase seems to be slowing, at least in northern Italy.

Spain, with the world’s fourth-biggest number of cases, reported another 7800 infections for a total of more than 64,000. The country said health workers accounted for about 15 per cent of its cases.

Deaths in Spain climbed past 4900 – the world’s second-highest total after Italy.