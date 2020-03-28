Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump will sign a $US2.2 trillion package passed by the House of Reps. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus deaths surge in Italy and Spain

By David Rising

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 05:28:50

Coronavirus deaths have surged in Italy and Spain, troubling new outbreak sites bubbled in the United States and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the disease that has sickened more than 500,000 people worldwide.

Italy recorded its single biggest rise in deaths, with 969 more victims, to bring its total number of fatalities to 9134.

The country now has 86,498 cases, surpassing China to record the grim distinction of the second-most infections in the world behind the US.

Johnson’s office said he was tested after showing mild symptoms for the coronavirus and is self-isolating and continuing to lead Britain’s response to the pandemic.

“Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” Johnson said in a video message, adding that he had a temperature and persistent cough.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has been at the forefront of the country’s response to the outbreak, also was confirmed to have the virus.

Britain has 11,658 confirmed cases and 578 people have died.

Spain’s Health Ministry reported another 7800 infections overnight for a total of 64,059 and deaths climbed by 769 to 4858 – the world’s second-highest total after Italy’s 8214 fatalities.

Spain says 9444 health workers have contracted the coronavirus – nearly 15 per cent of the total number of cases.

“It’s true that we have more deaths than what we saw yesterday but it’s also true that the percentage increase today is similar to that of the past three days and it appears there is a stabilisation,” said Fernando Simon, the head of Spain’s health emergency coordination centre.

In the US, the House of Representatives rushed a $US2.2 trillion ($A3.6 trillion) recovery package to President Donald Trump, approving the sweeping measure by voice vote.

Politicians in both parties lined up behind the measure to send cheques to millions of US residents, boost unemployment benefits, help businesses and toss a life preserver to an overwhelmed health care system.

The situation in countries with more fragile health care infrastructure worsened, with Russia, Indonesia and South Africa all passing the 1,000-infection mark.

India launched a massive program to help feed hungry day labourers after a lockdown of the country’s 1.3 billion people put them out of work.

South Africa also announced its first two deaths from the virus as it began a three-week lockdown.

The US has 85,996 confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, the US and China account for nearly half the world’s more than 550,000 infections and more than half of the roughly 25,000 reported virus deaths.

Analysts warned that all those infection figures could be low for reasons that varied in each country.

“China numbers can’t be trusted because the government lies,” US political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group thinktank, said in a tweet. “US numbers can’t be trusted because the government can’t produce enough tests.”

Italian epidemiologists warn that the country’s numbers are likely much higher than reported – perhaps by five times – although two weeks into a country-wide lockdown the daily increase seems to be slowing, at least in northern Italy.

Johns Hopkins reported more than 127,000 people have recovered, about half in China.

In China, where the virus was first believed to have started, the National Health Commission on Friday reported 55 new cases, 54 of them imported infections.

Once again, there were no new cases reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital where the coronavirus first emerged in December.

China is barring most foreigners from entering.

In a phone call on Friday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Trump that China “understands the United States’ current predicament over the COVID-19 outbreak and stands ready to provide support within its capacity,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Trump, who has repeatedly referred to the outbreak as a “Chinese virus,” struck a different tone, tweeting after the call that “China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”.

