Virus drives $40b federal budget deficit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Government handouts to pensioners, businesses and the unemployed have raised the budget deficit. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus drives $40b federal budget deficit

By Paul Osborne

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 15:46:53

The federal budget deficit hit $40 billion at the end of April as a result of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mid-year budget update released in December forecast a deficit of $7.6 billion within the same period.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says total payments to the end of April were $12 billion higher than assumed, including a cashflow boost for employers, stimulus payments to pensioners and welfare recipients, and health spending programs.

“The government is helping to keep businesses in business, Australians in jobs and to support those who lost their job with $259 billion or 13.3 per cent of GDP announced in total economic support,” Senator Cormann said in a statement on Friday.

He said the support measures would be temporary, limited to the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, and was not “baking material structural burdens” into the budget bottom line beyond that period.

Receipts were reported as being almost $20 billion lower than the mid-year forecast.

The government is due to provide an economic and fiscal update in June following the release of the March quarter national accounts.

The 2020/21 budget will be delivered in October, having been postponed from May.

Latest news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

arts, culture and entertainment

Jones muses on 'stepping stones' in finale

Top rating Sydney radio host Alan Jones has signed off for the final time after a successful 35 years in radio, prompting an outpouring of well wishes.

politics

Virus drives $40b federal budget deficit

The Morrison government has revealed billons of dollars of spending on health and economic stimulus has pushed the budget deficit to $40 billion.

politics

All robo-debts to be repaid by government

The federal government has committed to repaying all 470,000 robo-debts totalling $721 million.

disaster and accident

Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

A female zookeeper was airlifted to hospital after an "extremely vicious" attack by two male lions inside a NSW South Coast zoo enclosure.

news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.